Sketchy Rumor: Apple to Launch 'Liquid Silicone' iPhone 17 Cases With Optional Lanyard

Apple is planning to launch a "Liquid Silicone" line of cases for iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro models, according to a hit-or-miss leaker known as "Majin Bu."
In a blog post today, the leaker shared alleged images of the cases, with some having a ripple effect on the back near the MagSafe charging area. The cases also have multiple cutouts for attaching a lanyard, which may be sold separately.
iOS 26 has a new Liquid Glass design. The leaker said the "Liquid Silicone" cases will have a "Liquid Glass effect" of some kind, but it is not entirely clear what that means.
AirPods Pro 2 charging cases also have a cutout for attaching a lanyard, and the iPod touch once had a built-in mechanism for attaching a lanyard.
The cases are described as "official samples," but we are not entirely convinced that they are actually designed by Apple. Some of the cases shown look rather bulky and low quality, so some skepticism is absolutely warranted here.
Alleged iPhone 17 cases via Majin Bu
Sketchy rumors about iPhone cases are nothing new, and sometimes they do turn out to be at least partially true. There was some skepticism about the "FineWoven" name when it first leaked a few years ago, and the name ended up being real, so we are reporting on the "Liquid Silicone" name just in case that name happens to be the real deal.
iOS 26 introduces an Adaptive Power Mode on the iPhone, alongside the existing Low Power Mode.
Apple says that Adaptive Power Mode can make "small performance adjustments" when necessary to extend an iPhone's battery life, including slightly lowering the display brightness or allowing some activities to "take a little longer."
The full description of Adaptive Power Mode, from the iOS 26...
The calendar has turned to August, and that means the iPhone 17 series is just one month away. Apple has yet to officially announce an event, but it has been rumored that the devices will be announced on Tuesday, September 9.
Below is the August 2025 edition of our iPhone 17 Pro rumor recap, for an up-to-date overview of what to...
The latest iOS 26 beta includes imagery that confirms Apple's work on a new version of the Apple Watch Ultra, which is set to come out this fall. MacRumors contributor Aaron Perris found an Apple Watch image with a resolution that does not correspond to any current Apple Watch models.
The image suggests that the upcoming Apple Watch Ultra 3 could have a slightly larger display size, with a...
Apple is still on track to release a new Apple TV model later this year, according to a reliable source speaking to MacRumors.
According to a source familiar with the company's plans, Apple is highly likely to replace the current Apple TV 4K with a new model later this year. The current model will be discontinued.
Today's Apple TV 4K came out in 2022, featuring the A15 Bionic chip,...
Despite being over two years old, Apple's AirPods Pro 2 still dominate the premium wireless‑earbud space, thanks to a potent mix of top‑tier audio, class‑leading noise cancellation, and Apple's habit of delivering major new features through software updates. Rumors suggest AirPods Pro 3 could arrive as soon as September 2025 alongside the iPhone 17 lineup, giving prospective AirPods...
Google today used Apple's Siri failure to lure customers to the upcoming Pixel 10 series, sharing an ad that calls out the delayed Apple Intelligence Siri functionality.
With the spot, Google is shaming Apple for the misstep, suggesting Apple users should purchase a Pixel 10 smartphone instead.If you buy a new phone because of a feature that's coming soon...
But it's been coming soon for...
Biggest design overhaul since iOS 7 with Liquid Glass, plus new Apple Intelligence features and improvements to Messages, Phone, Safari, Shortcuts, and more. Developer beta available now ahead of public beta in July.