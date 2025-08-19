Apple Rumored to Introduce FineWoven Successor With iPhone 17

Apple is planning to reintroduce a premium leather-alternative case for the iPhone 17 lineup, according to the leaker known as "Majin Bu."



Following the discontinuation of its controversial FineWoven cases, Apple is apparently planning to debut a new attempt at a leather-alternative fabric case this year alongside the ‌iPhone 17‌ lineup. The new synthetic fabric will reportedly feature a more technical and less luxurious design.

Compared to FineWoven, the fabric is said to have a more rich, visible texture, as well as enhanced resistance to scratches and daily wear-and-tear. The material features a "rubbery, grippy texture," but feels less premium than its predecessor in favor of practicality, but questions still remain about its long-term durability.

The new fabric cases will purportedly be available in green, orange, blue, and purple. They will also adhere to Apple's environmental goals.

Moreover, there is also apparently the possibility of offering "Liquid Glass"-style cases, but Majin Bu provided no further information about what this could entail. It could be related to earlier rumors about a Liquid Glass color option for the ‌iPhone 17‌ lineup itself, or perhaps be a new take on Apple's clear MagSafe case. The leaker also further reiterated rumors that the silicone cases for the ‌iPhone 17‌ lineup will feature a lanyard loop.