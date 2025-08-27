Apple Event Logo Hints at Two iPhone 17 Pro Features

Apple's logo for its upcoming September 9 event hints at two rumored iPhone 17 Pro features, including new color options and a vapor chamber cooling system.



Of course, this is all just speculation for fun, as we count down the final days until the event.



New Colors

Last month, Macworld's Filipe Espósito reported that orange and dark blue would be two out of the five color options available for the iPhone 17 Pro models. Fittingly, the event's logo contains orange and dark blue hues, which could be a hint.



Here are all five color options rumored for the iPhone 17 Pro models:

Black

White

Gray

Dark Blue

Orange

Vapor Chamber Cooling System

Second, it is rumored that all of the iPhone 17 models will feature internal design changes for improved heat dissipation, with the iPhone 17 Pro models in particular rumored to feature a vapor chamber cooling system. The event logo looks like an infrared heat map outputted by a thermal camera, which could be a hint.

A vapor chamber would help to prevent the iPhone 17 Pro models from overheating during intensive, sustained tasks like gaming. It would consist of a thin, sealed metal chamber containing a small amount of liquid. When the iPhone heats up, the liquid would turn to vapor and dissipate across the chamber's surface area. Eventually, the vapor would cool down and condense, allowing for the process to repeat. This system would help to move heat away from the A19 Pro chip that is expected to power the iPhone 17 Pro models.

Samsung's Galaxy S25 Ultra and select other Android smartphones have a vapor chamber cooling system, but the iPhone has yet to offer such a feature.