Prime Day Deals Arrive for AirPods Pro 2 at $159.99 and AirPods Max at $449.99
We're still one day away from the official launch of Amazon Prime Day, but the retailer has already introduced the best prices we've tracked so far this year on both the AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods Max. You can also find all-time low prices on both models of the AirPods 4 for Prime Day.
The highlight of these deals include the AirPods Pro 2 for $159.99, down from $249.00, and the USB-C AirPods Max for $449.99, down from $549.00. It's been months since we've seen discounts this steep, so now is the best time to buy these models if you've been waiting for great AirPods deals.
If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.
