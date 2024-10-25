The MacRumors Show: iOS 18.2 Ramps Up Apple Intelligence

by

On this week's episode of The MacRumors Show, we discuss the first beta version of iOS 18.2 – a significant update that continues the rollout of Apple Intelligence.

iOS 18.1 will bring the first Apple Intelligence features to Apple devices. The update includes Writing Tools, the ability for Siri to answer Apple product questions, smart replies to emails and messages, audio transcripts, the Reduce Interruptions Focus Mode, and a new Clean Up tool in Photos, as well as email, text, and notification summaries. iOS 18.1 is expected to be officially released on Monday, October 28.

Ahead of this, Apple this week seeded the first beta version of iOS 18.2 to developers. The update further expands Apple Intelligence's capabilities, with new Mail app categories, Image Playground to generate pictures, Image Wand in Notes, Genmoji to create custom emojis, ChatGPT integration in ‌Siri‌, Visual Intelligence on iPhone 16 models, expanded Writing Tools, and support for regional versions of English outside the United States.

If you haven't already listened to the previous episode of The MacRumors Show, catch up for our discussion about the new iPad mini 7, Apple Intelligence and Genmoji, and the chances of an October Apple event to introduce M4 Macs.

Subscribe to ‌The MacRumors Show‌ for new episodes every week, where we discuss some of the topical news breaking here on MacRumors, often joined by interesting guests such as Luke Miani, Matthew Cassinelli, Brian Tong, Quinn Nelson, Kevin Nether, Jared Nelson, Eli Hodapp, Mike Bell, Sara Dietschy, iJustine, Jon Rettinger, Andru Edwards, Arnold Kim, Ben Sullins, Marcus Kane, Christopher Lawley, Frank McShan, David Lewis, Tyler Stalman, Jon Prosser, Sam Kohl, John Gruber, Federico Viticci, Thomas Frank, Jonathan Morrison, Ross Young, Ian Zelbo, and Rene Ritchie.

