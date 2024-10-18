The MacRumors Show: iPad Mini 7 Is Here!

On this week's episode of The MacRumors Show, we discuss the new iPad mini 7, Apple Intelligence and Genmoji, and the chances of an October Apple event to introduce M4 Macs.

Apple this week announced the seventh-generation iPad mini . Key upgrades include the A17 Pro chip, Smart HDR 4 and a new True Tone flash, a faster USB-C port, Apple Pencil Pro and ‌Apple Pencil‌ hover support, a 512GB storage option, and support for Apple Intelligence. We discuss our initial thoughts on the product refresh, the significance of the upgrades, and who should consider buying the new device.

With Apple Intelligence being a tentpole feature of the new ‌iPad mini‌, we ponder on whether Genmoji will actually be a popular feature among users when it eventually debuts. Finally, with the first of Apple's October product releases taking place via press release, we appraise whether the next expected products, which include new MacBook Pro, iMac, and Mac mini models, will follow suit. Until now, reports suggested that there would be an October Apple event to unveil the new devices before their debut in early November.

