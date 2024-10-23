Everything New in iOS 18.2 Beta 1

Apple released the first iOS 18.2 beta for developers today, and while it's only available on devices that support Apple Intelligence, there are a slew of features that will be available for everyone when the software eventually sees a release.



This guide highlights all of the new features we've found in iOS 18.2 so far.

Apple Intelligence

There are a whole bunch of new Apple Intelligence features in iOS 18.2, including Image Playground and Genmoji. It's a much more fun update than iOS 18.1 thanks to the image generation features. You'll want to check out our launch post for full details on what's included, but here's a quick overview.

Image Playground - There's an Image Playground app and Messages integration for creating stylized images based on prompts and images of you and your friends.

- There's an Image Playground app and Messages integration for creating stylized images based on prompts and images of you and your friends. Image Wand - Image Wand is for adding images to what you've written in the Notes app. On iPad, you can use the Apple Pencil to make a rough sketch and have Image Wand turn it into something nicer.

- Image Wand is for adding images to what you've written in the Notes app. On iPad, you can use the Apple Pencil to make a rough sketch and have Image Wand turn it into something nicer. Genmoji - With Genmoji, you can create custom emoji. It's similar to Image Playground, but on a smaller emoji-sized scale. People that have iOS 18.1 installed will see Genmoji and can even get information about them, but they can only be created in iOS 18.2. In earlier versions of iOS, they show up as an image.

- With Genmoji, you can create custom emoji. It's similar to Image Playground, but on a smaller emoji-sized scale. People that have iOS 18.1 installed will see Genmoji and can even get information about them, but they can only be created in iOS 18.2. In earlier versions of iOS, they show up as an image. Siri ChatGPT - Siri can now hand over requests to ChatGPT, a feature that's entirely opt-in. You don't need an account, and anything you ask ‌Siri‌ can be sent to ChatGPT if you want. ChatGPT has more advanced info than ‌Siri‌ and can also generate images and text. If you want to make it simpler to turn requests over to ChatGPT, you can toggle off the Ask Every Time setting so ‌Siri‌ doesn't always need your permission to contact ChatGPT. ‌Siri‌ with ChatGPT integration supports on-screen responses, so you can do things like ask "what's in this photo?" when you're looking at an image.

- Siri can now hand over requests to ChatGPT, a feature that's entirely opt-in. You don't need an account, and anything you ask ‌Siri‌ can be sent to ChatGPT if you want. ChatGPT has more advanced info than ‌Siri‌ and can also generate images and text. If you want to make it simpler to turn requests over to ChatGPT, you can toggle off the Ask Every Time setting so ‌Siri‌ doesn't always need your permission to contact ChatGPT. ‌Siri‌ with ChatGPT integration supports on-screen responses, so you can do things like ask "what's in this photo?" when you're looking at an image. Visual Intelligence - On iPhone 16, Visual Intelligence can be used to identify objects and places around you. Long press the Camera Control button to get to Visual Intelligence, and then point your iPhone at something. You can get hours and reviews if the camera is looking at a restaurant, copy text, get text read aloud, search for items on Google, ask ChatGPT questions about objects, and more.

- On iPhone 16, Visual Intelligence can be used to identify objects and places around you. Long press the Camera Control button to get to Visual Intelligence, and then point your iPhone at something. You can get hours and reviews if the camera is looking at a restaurant, copy text, get text read aloud, search for items on Google, ask ChatGPT questions about objects, and more. Writing Tools - The Rewrite Writing Tools feature is no longer limited to three styles. You can describe the tone or content that you want, such as adding more dynamic words or turning an email into a poem.

- The Rewrite Writing Tools feature is no longer limited to three styles. You can describe the tone or content that you want, such as adding more dynamic words or turning an email into a poem. Languages - With iOS 18.2, Apple Intelligence supports English in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, South Africa, and the UK in addition to U.S. English, so if you're in Canada, you no longer have to set your ‌iPhone‌ to U.S. English to use Apple Intelligence.

Apple Arcade

In the Apple Arcade section of the App Store, the "All Games" section has a new drop down filter menu and the option to turn off game previews.





Mail App Categorization

In the Mail app, there are new built-in categories for separating out important emails, deals, newsletters, transaction emails, and more.

EU - Delete Apps

In the European Union, users can now delete core apps that include the ‌App Store‌, Safari, Messages, Camera, and Photos.

Default Apps Section

In the Settings app under "Apps," there's a new "Default Apps" section that can be used to manage your default apps for the ‌iPhone‌.



There are Default App settings for Email, Messaging, Calling, Call Filtering, Browser App, Passwords and Codes, and Keyboards. In the U.S. and other countries, you can use this section to choose your preferred Email, Call Filtering, Browser, and Passwords, and Keyboard apps. In the EU, there are more options for choosing non-Apple calling and messaging apps.

Volume Limit

In the Sound and Haptics section of the Settings app, there's a new Volume Limit option with a "Limit Maximum Volume" toggle to control how loudly the ‌iPhone‌ speaker can play audio like songs, movies, and other media.



It does not impact phone calls, FaceTime calls, alarms, and other sounds.

Control Center

In Control Center, there's a new quick access option for Type to ‌Siri‌. Apple has also removed the Satellite control from the Connectivity section, and changed the icon for Adaptive Audio.





Podcasts

You can favorite categories in the Podcasts app in iOS 18.2.

Sleep Apnea

Sleep Apnea notifications are now available in Canada if you have a compatible Apple Watch.





More Features

Know of something new in the iOS 18.2 beta that we left out? Let us know in the comments below.