iPad Mini 6 vs. iPad Mini 7 Buyer's Guide: 20 Upgrades Compared

Apple today revealed the seventh-generation iPad mini, introducing several significant upgrades that make it a standout from its predecessor. Here's everything that's new.

iPad mini 6 vs 7 Feature
At the core of the new device is the A17 Pro chip, first introduced last year in the iPhone 15 Pro, which delivers faster CPU and GPU performance along with advanced graphics features like hardware-accelerated ray tracing. One of the most important additions is support for Apple Intelligence, unlocking new AI-driven features that could dramatically improve user experience. It's also worth noting that the device now starts with 128GB of storage, double the previous base capacity, with no increase in price.

The seventh-generation ‌iPad mini‌ also boasts a faster USB-C port for quicker data transfers, Smart HDR 4 for better photo quality, and support for the Apple Pencil Pro with hover functionality for greater precision. A new Blue color also replaces Pink in the lineup. All of the differences between the sixth- and seventh-generation ‌iPad mini‌ models are listed below:

‌iPad mini‌
(sixth generation, 2021)		 ‌iPad mini‌
(seventh generation, 2024)
A15 Bionic chip (introduced with iPhone 13 in 2021, made with TSMC's 5nm N5P process) A17 Pro chip (introduced with ‌iPhone 15‌ Pro in 2023, made with TSMC's 3nm N3 process)
6-core CPU 6-core CPU (30% faster)
5-core GPU 5-core GPU (25% faster)
Hardware-accelerated ray tracing
Hardware-accelerated mesh shading
4GB memory 8GB memory (unconfirmed, but likely)
Dynamic Caching
16-core Neural Engine 16-core Neural Engine (2x faster)
Apple Intelligence support
Smart HDR 3 for photos Smart HDR 4 for photos
True Tone flash New True Tone flash
Identify documents with AI
Bluetooth 5.0 Bluetooth 5.3
Wi-Fi 6 connectivity Wi-Fi 6E connectivity
Nano-SIM or eSIM eSIM only
USB-C 3.1 Gen 1 port (data transfers up to 5Gbps) USB-C 3.1 Gen 2 (2x faster with data transfers up to 10Gbps)
Supports ‌Apple Pencil‌ (USB‑C) and ‌Apple Pencil‌ (second generation) Supports ‌Apple Pencil‌ (USB‑C) and ‌Apple Pencil‌ Pro
‌Apple Pencil‌ hover
64GB or 256GB storage 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB storage
Available in Space Gray, Starlight, Purple, and Pink Available in Space Gray, Starlight, lighter Purple, and Blue

The seventh-generation ‌iPad mini‌ offers several noteworthy upgrades, but whether you should buy the new model depends on your specific needs and how you plan to use your device. The most significant change is the move to the A17 Pro chip, which brings a notable performance boost across the CPU, GPU, and Neural Engine. This improvement is important for power users who rely on their iPad for demanding tasks such as creative work or intensive multitasking. The addition of hardware-accelerated ray tracing and mesh shading also enhances graphics performance, which is ideal for mobile gamers.

Apple Intelligence support is another major feature that introduces a wide array of AI functionalities such as notification summaries, writing tools, image and emoji generation, and a revamped version of Siri that integrates ChatGPT and on-screen awareness and the ability to take action. This could be transformative for those who use their ‌iPad‌ for productivity.

The seventh-generation ‌iPad mini‌ also gains ‌Apple Pencil‌ hover and ‌Apple Pencil‌ Pro support, offering more precise control for drawing, writing, and graphic design. These upgrades make the new ‌iPad mini‌ particularly attractive for artists and professionals who use the ‌Apple Pencil‌ extensively. The new USB-C 3.0 port offers twice the data transfer speed of the sixth-generation ‌iPad mini‌, making it a meaningful upgrade for users who frequently transfer large files between devices.

The improved Smart HDR 4 for photos and new True Tone flash enhances camera performance. While not revolutionary, it's a good improvement for those who use their ‌iPad mini‌ for photography and document scanning. Finally, the fresh Blue color adds a subtle aesthetic update, but of course, this is a matter of personal preference.

If you're a power user—someone who relies on their ‌iPad‌ for heavy multitasking, professional work with the ‌Apple Pencil‌, or intensive graphics and gaming—the seventh-generation ‌iPad mini‌'s improvements in speed, Apple Intelligence support, and Pencil support could make a noticeable difference to your workflow and justify an upgrade.

For users intending to use their ‌iPad mini‌ for browsing, light productivity, streaming, and casual gaming, the improvements in the seventh generation may not feel as impactful. The core experience of iPadOS and apps will remain largely the same, with only moderate gains in speed and efficiency. If the sixth-generation ‌iPad mini‌ still handles all your needs—especially if you don't push it to its performance limits—the improvements in the seventh generation might not feel essential.

The A15 Bionic chip is still more than capable for everyday tasks, and unless you require faster data transfers, better ‌Apple Pencil‌ control, or Apple Intelligence for productivity, the new features may not justify the cost of upgrading. If you are one of these users and you do not currently own an ‌iPad mini‌, it may be worth picking up a now-discontinued sixth-generation model for a heavily discounted price.

