The MacRumors Show: WWDC 2024 Recap From Apple Park

On this week's special episode of The MacRumors Show from Apple Park, we look at all of the major updates coming to Apple's operating systems later this year and Apple Intelligence.

Monday's keynote event was insane, and jam-packed with an overwhelming number of AI features that are going to change the way we use Apple devices. We were able to visit the Apple Podcasts studio for the day just after the event to discuss what's in store.

We take a look at Apple Intelligence, which is what Apple calls the AI capabilities coming to almost every app iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia. Apple is focusing on practical tools that drastically improve the functionality of Siri, help you write and edit, and cut down on the little hassles in life. It's not all business, though, and there are some fun image and emoji generating tools that we go over, along with a surprising partnership with OpenAI that lets ‌Siri‌ loop in ChatGPT for requests.

We also get into the new ‌iOS 18‌ Home Screen design options, the revamped Control Center, and the features coming to Messages, plus we delve into the changes that Apple is making in iPadOS 18, ‌macOS Sequoia‌, visionOS 2, and watchOS 11. The MacRumors Show has its own YouTube channel, so make sure you're subscribed to keep up with new episodes and clips:

