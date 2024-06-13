The MacRumors Show: WWDC 2024 Recap From Apple Park

by

On this week's special episode of The MacRumors Show from Apple Park, we look at all of the major updates coming to Apple's operating systems later this year and Apple Intelligence.

Monday's keynote event was insane, and jam-packed with an overwhelming number of AI features that are going to change the way we use Apple devices. We were able to visit the Apple Podcasts studio for the day just after the event to discuss what's in store.

We take a look at Apple Intelligence, which is what Apple calls the AI capabilities coming to almost every app iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia. Apple is focusing on practical tools that drastically improve the functionality of Siri, help you write and edit, and cut down on the little hassles in life. It's not all business, though, and there are some fun image and emoji generating tools that we go over, along with a surprising partnership with OpenAI that lets ‌Siri‌ loop in ChatGPT for requests.

We also get into the new ‌iOS 18‌ Home Screen design options, the revamped Control Center, and the features coming to Messages, plus we delve into the changes that Apple is making in iPadOS 18, ‌macOS Sequoia‌, visionOS 2, and watchOS 11. The MacRumors Show has its own YouTube channel, so make sure you're subscribed to keep up with new episodes and clips:

If you haven't already listened to the previous episode of The MacRumors Show, catch up for our expectations about macOS 15, iPadOS 18, watchOS 11, tvOS 18, and ‌visionOS‌ 2 to see what we got right and wrong.

Subscribe to ‌The MacRumors Show‌ for new episodes every week, where we discuss some of the topical news breaking here on MacRumors, often joined by interesting guests such as Matthew Cassinelli, Brian Tong, Quinn Nelson, Kevin Nether, Jared Nelson, Eli Hodapp, Luke Miani, Mike Bell, Sara Dietschy, iJustine, Jon Rettinger, Andru Edwards, Arnold Kim, Ben Sullins, Marcus Kane, Christopher Lawley, Frank McShan, David Lewis, Tyler Stalman, Jon Prosser, Sam Kohl, John Gruber, Federico Viticci, Thomas Frank, Jonathan Morrison, Ross Young, Ian Zelbo, and Rene Ritchie.

‌The MacRumors Show‌ is on X @MacRumorsShow, so be sure to give us a follow to keep up with the podcast. You can also head over to The MacRumors Show forum thread to engage with us directly.

Top Rated Comments

ThunderSkunk Avatar
ThunderSkunk
54 minutes ago at 06:39 am
No socks. Total socks.
There is no room for compromise.
Score: 10 Votes (Like | Disagree)
AndiG Avatar
AndiG
45 minutes ago at 06:48 am

Insane? WWDC was insane? Hardly. It was fine.
The reality distortion field must have really kicked in.
Siri can now ask OpenAI? That means we don't have AI-powered Siri and it's still Siri.
AI-generated emojis? Seriously?

No, this keynote wasn't insane - it was almost as lame as the last one, but I missed "Mother Nature"
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ghostface147 Avatar
ghostface147
1 hour ago at 06:34 am
Insane? WWDC was insane? Hardly. It was fine.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Darren.h Avatar
Darren.h
47 minutes ago at 06:46 am
These Mac Rumor shows always happen on Fridays. What gives? Its only Thursday

I thought I missed taking the trash out for Friday Garbage Pick up.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Tetra84 Avatar
Tetra84
42 minutes ago at 06:51 am
The feet tell me who's in what generation.. lol
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
WWPD Avatar
WWPD
39 minutes ago at 06:54 am
I need to find out what laundry detergent he uses, I have never seen such bright whites!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments