The MacRumors Show: macOS 15, iPadOS 18, and Apple's Other WWDC Updates

by

On this week's episode of The MacRumors Show, we take a look at Apple's upcoming software updates beyond iOS 18, including macOS 15, iPadOS 18, watchOS 11, tvOS 18, and visionOS 2.

Like ‌iOS 18‌, ‌macOS 15‌ is expected to receive a range of AI features. Apple reportedly plans to integrate AI features across several built-in apps, including Photos, Notes, Messages, and Mail. Siri is also expected to undergo significant enhancements with the ability to handle complex tasks such as summarizing articles, moving files between folders, and creating multi-step workflows. ‌macOS 15‌ is also rumored to feature a redesigned Calculator app and enhanced Safari capabilities with an "Intelligent Search" option.

watchOS 11 is similarly due to bring new AI-powered features to the Apple Watch, such as a more advanced version of ‌Siri‌ that is better at handling on-the-go tasks. New workout types and additional watch faces are also expected. The update will likely drop support for the Apple Watch Series 4.

‌visionOS‌ 2 may address some of the gaps from the initial release of the Vision Pro, such as the introduction of native versions of several Apple apps, such as Books, Calendar, and Maps. ‌visionOS‌ 2 is also expected to feature systemwide Live Captions for improved accessibility, the ability to reorder apps on the Home screen, and respiration tracking in the Mindfulness app.

iPadOS 18 will be closely aligned with ‌iOS 18‌, bringing new AI features to the iPad. These likely include enhanced ‌Siri‌ capabilities, AI-assisted writing, and smart content summaries. The update will introduce a long-awaited native Calculator app to the ‌iPad‌ along with improvements to Notes, Voice Memos, and more. The Home screen is expected to be more customizable with the ability to place icons and widgets freely and change app icon colors. The Control Center may also benefit from design improvements and accessibility will be enhanced with eye tracking input.

Apple's WWDC 2024 keynote begins at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time on June 10. The MacRumors Show has its own YouTube channel, so make sure you're subscribed to keep up with new episodes and clips:

