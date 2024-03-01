The MacRumors Show: RIP Apple Car

On this week's episode of The MacRumors Show, we discuss Apple's decision to cancel its long-rumored electric vehicle project.

Despite Apple's reputation for innovation, the company struggled to achieve the breakthroughs necessary to offer a viable self-driving car. The project's ambitious scope and shifting focus led to repeated setbacks

Earlier this week, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman broke the news that Apple has officially canceled its plans to launch a car, informing approximately 2,000 employees working on the project of the decision. Many of the staff working on the car will apparently move to Apple's artificial intelligence division. The company apparently spent over $10 billion on the project over the period of a decade.

We discuss the multifaceted reasons behind the Apple car's cancelation and its implications for the future of the company and the wider automotive industry. We talk through the strategic missteps and missed opportunities that characterized the vehicle's development, such as Apple's failure to secure a partnership with an established automaker or to acquire a company like Tesla.

Our conversation also touches on the competitive dynamics of the automotive industry, such as the reluctance of some automakers to adopt the next-generation CarPlay experience. Despite these challenges, the project's cancelation opens new avenues for Apple to reallocate its resources toward improving its existing product lineup and emerging technologies such as generative AI.

The MacRumors Show is now on its own YouTube channel, so make sure you're subscribed to keep up with new episodes and clips going forward:

You can also listen to ‌The MacRumors Show‌ on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Overcast, or your preferred podcasts app. You can also copy our RSS feed directly into your podcast player.

If you haven't already listened to the previous episode of The MacRumors Show , catch up for our discussion with Brian Tong about the Vision Pro, the new Apple Sports app, enhanced iMessage security, and more.

Subscribe to ‌The MacRumors Show‌ for new episodes every week, where we discuss some of the topical news breaking here on MacRumors, often joined by interesting guests such as Quinn Nelson, Kevin Nether, Jared Nelson, Eli Hodapp, Luke Miani, Mike Bell, Sara Dietschy, iJustine, Jon Rettinger, Andru Edwards, Arnold Kim, Ben Sullins, Marcus Kane, Christopher Lawley, Frank McShan, David Lewis, Tyler Stalman, Jon Prosser, Sam Kohl, John Gruber, Federico Viticci, Thomas Frank, Jonathan Morrison, Ross Young, Ian Zelbo, and Rene Ritchie.

‌The MacRumors Show‌ is on X @MacRumorsShow, so be sure to give us a follow to keep up with the podcast. You can also head over to The MacRumors Show forum thread to engage with us directly. Remember to rate and review the podcast, and let us know what subjects and guests you would like to see in the future.