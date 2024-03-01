The MacRumors Show: RIP Apple Car

by

On this week's episode of The MacRumors Show, we discuss Apple's decision to cancel its long-rumored electric vehicle project.

Subscribe to The MacRumors Show YouTube channel for more videos

Despite Apple's reputation for innovation, the company struggled to achieve the breakthroughs necessary to offer a viable self-driving car. The project's ambitious scope and shifting focus led to repeated setbacks.

Earlier this week, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman broke the news that Apple has officially canceled its plans to launch a car, informing approximately 2,000 employees working on the project of the decision. Many of the staff working on the car will apparently move to Apple's artificial intelligence division. The company apparently spent over $10 billion on the project over the period of a decade.

We discuss the multifaceted reasons behind the Apple car's cancelation and its implications for the future of the company and the wider automotive industry. We talk through the strategic missteps and missed opportunities that characterized the vehicle's development, such as Apple's failure to secure a partnership with an established automaker or to acquire a company like Tesla.

Our conversation also touches on the competitive dynamics of the automotive industry, such as the reluctance of some automakers to adopt the next-generation CarPlay experience. Despite these challenges, the project's cancelation opens new avenues for Apple to reallocate its resources toward improving its existing product lineup and emerging technologies such as generative AI.

The MacRumors Show is now on its own YouTube channel, so make sure you're subscribed to keep up with new episodes and clips going forward:

Subscribe to The MacRumors Show YouTube channel!

You can also listen to ‌The MacRumors Show‌ on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Overcast, or your preferred podcasts app. You can also copy our RSS feed directly into your podcast player.


If you haven't already listened to the previous episode of The MacRumors Show, catch up for our discussion with Brian Tong about the Vision Pro, the new Apple Sports app, enhanced iMessage security, and more.

Subscribe to ‌The MacRumors Show‌ for new episodes every week, where we discuss some of the topical news breaking here on MacRumors, often joined by interesting guests such as Quinn Nelson, Kevin Nether, Jared Nelson, Eli Hodapp, Luke Miani, Mike Bell, Sara Dietschy, iJustine, Jon Rettinger, Andru Edwards, Arnold Kim, Ben Sullins, Marcus Kane, Christopher Lawley, Frank McShan, David Lewis, Tyler Stalman, Jon Prosser, Sam Kohl, John Gruber, Federico Viticci, Thomas Frank, Jonathan Morrison, Ross Young, Ian Zelbo, and Rene Ritchie.

‌The MacRumors Show‌ is on X @MacRumorsShow, so be sure to give us a follow to keep up with the podcast. You can also head over to The MacRumors Show forum thread to engage with us directly. Remember to rate and review the podcast, and let us know what subjects and guests you would like to see in the future.

Related Roundup: Apple Car
Tag: The MacRumors Show
Related Forum: Apple, Inc and Tech Industry

Top Rated Comments

turbo79 Avatar
turbo79
49 minutes ago at 09:11 am
Pretty bad taste guys. On the same day as Navalny's open casket funeral.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
arkitect Avatar
arkitect
54 minutes ago at 09:06 am
Tragic…
I didn't realise MacRumours were so heavily invested in this Apple Car.
?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
turbo79 Avatar
turbo79
43 minutes ago at 09:17 am

LOL, what?

Come on, isn't that a bit of a stretch for faux outrage?
Might not be covered much by your news cycle, but it's all we've seen today here in Europe.

https://apnews.com/article/russia-alexei-navalny-funeral-9263c4d0688b883fa9f853f5d0310e45 FYI
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
icanhazmac Avatar
icanhazmac
38 minutes ago at 09:22 am

Might not be covered much by your news cycle, but it's all we've seen today here in Europe.

https://apnews.com/article/russia-alexei-navalny-funeral-9263c4d0688b883fa9f853f5d0310e45 FYI
Yes, I am aware of the news. I still think you are stretching your credibility a bit by calling out a tech site for "mourning" Apple Car.

PS - Harltey had a bit of a smirk on his face but Dan knows how to play a corpse! Leaving your Airpods in was a nice touch.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
bax2023 Avatar
bax2023
38 minutes ago at 09:23 am
Worst video thumbnail, ever.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
arkitect Avatar
arkitect
21 minutes ago at 09:39 am


They couldn't have known that.
No offence, or disrespect intended, but I have no idea who that is.
Everything doesn’t need to be about everything else, and everything is not connected.

My honest condolences if this person was important to you, but I don’t think it’s reasonable to assume everybody in the world shares the same perspectives on things like this as ourselves.
Really?
What kind of news environment do you guys live in?
?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

maxresdefault

Apple Cancels Electric Car Project

Tuesday February 27, 2024 11:05 am PST by
Apple has canceled all plans to release an autonomous, electric vehicle, reports Bloomberg. Apple has been working on an Apple Car for more than a decade and invested millions of dollars into development before deciding it was not a viable project. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Apple's Chief Operating Officer Jeff Williams today told approximately 2,000 employees ...
Read Full Article794 comments
iOS 18 Mock iPhone 16 Feature Gray

iOS 18 Rumored to Be Compatible With These iPhone Models

Tuesday February 27, 2024 6:31 am PST by
iOS 18 will be compatible with the iPhone XR, and thereby also the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max models with the same A12 Bionic chip, according to a post on X today from a private account with a proven track record of sharing build numbers for upcoming iOS updates. The post was spotted by MacRumors contributor Aaron Perris, and it has since been deleted. However, this was likely because the...
Read Full Article52 comments
Google maps feaure

Google Maps Finally Rolls Out Glanceable Directions

Wednesday February 28, 2024 2:07 am PST by
After more than a year since announcing the feature, Google Maps is finally rolling out glanceable directions on Android and iOS (via Android Police). The feature allows users to view turn-by-turn directions and a live ETA directly from their device's lock screen – information that was previously only visible when a phone was unlocked. Glanceable directions also work on the app's route...
Read Full Article26 comments
iPad Air 5

iPadOS 18 Rumored to Drop Support for These iPad Models

Tuesday February 27, 2024 6:55 am PST by
iPadOS 18 will drop support for iPad models equipped with the A10X Fusion chip, according to a post on X today from a private account with a proven track record of sharing build numbers for upcoming iOS and iPadOS updates. This means that iPadOS 18 would not be compatible with the first-generation 10.5-inch iPad Pro or the second-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro models released in 2017. It...
Read Full Article74 comments
iOS 17

iOS 17.4 Coming Soon With These New Features for Your iPhone

Monday February 26, 2024 6:08 am PST by
In a press release last month, Apple confirmed that iOS 17.4 will be released in March, and the update includes several new features and changes for the iPhone. Key new features in iOS 17.4 include major App Store changes in the EU, Apple Podcasts transcripts, and an iMessage security upgrade. The update also adds new emoji and includes preparations for the launch of next-generation CarPlay...
Read Full Article
M3 MacBook Air Feature

New MacBook Air Models Launching This March: 5 Features to Expect

Wednesday February 28, 2024 1:50 am PST by
The existing 15-inch MacBook Air arrived in June 2023, which is not that long ago in terms of Mac update cycles. However, Apple released the current 13-inch ‌MacBook Air back in June 2022. It is now the oldest Mac in Apple's current crop, having not been updated in 600 days. But rumors suggest that is unlikely to be the case for much longer. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple has...
Read Full Article