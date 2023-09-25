iPhone 16 to Include an Additional Capacitive 'Capture' Button

by

The iPhone 16 series is expected to gain an additional capacitive button, known internally as the "Capture Button." Codenamed "Project Nova," the button is likely to be one of the main selling points of the ‌iPhone 16‌ lineup, assuming it gets past the initial testing phase. The Capture Button is located on the same side as the Power button, only positioned slightly lower - where the mmWave cutout can be found on more recent iPhone models. The mmWave cutout has been moved to the opposite side, located under the volume buttons. It is currently unknown what the new capacitive button will be used for.

iPhone 16 Side Feature
The Capture Button is expected to be a capacitive button rather than a standard mechanical one. Capacitive buttons, unlike mechanical buttons, do not move when pressed down. Instead, the button detects pressure and touch, providing haptic feedback through the use of haptic engines. The buttons are expected to work similarly to the Home Button on the iPhone SE, which mimics the press of a physical button through the built-in Taptic Engine. According to our sources, the capacitive buttons will feature force sensor functionality. Force sensors detect applied force, and convert the magnitude of force into electrical signals.

Early in the development of the iPhone 15 Pro, Apple experimented with capacitive buttons on the ‌iPhone‌ in the form of the since-canceled Bongo project. The Bongo module, unlike the Capture Button, consisted of capacitive Power and Volume buttons, and didn’t bring any additional buttons into the mix. Based on what we’ve heard from our sources, the Bongo module was canceled during the EVT stage of development, after unsatisfactory test results and a significant number of hardware issues. The cancelation left Apple engineers with ample room to reimagine the capacitive buttons for the ‌iPhone 16‌ series, with an entirely new twist this time around.

Unlike the Bongo project, the Capture Button is set to make its debut across the entire ‌iPhone 16‌ lineup, including the base model ‌iPhone 16‌ and 16 Plus. It is worth noting, though, that Apple also created a hardware configuration without the Capture Button button, possibly as a fallback variant in the event of continued hardware failure rates. The Capture Button has appeared on both eSIM-only units and devices with support for physical SIM card slots.

iPhone 16 Side 2 Feature
Along with the new Capture Button, the ‌iPhone 16‌ lineup is expected to gain a capacitive Action Button. Known as "Project Atlas," the haptic Action Button uses a design similar to the Capture Button, using strain gauges and reluctance motor to provide the necessary haptic feedback.

In addition to the Capture Button and upgraded Action Button, the base model ‌iPhone 16‌ is expected to feature a redesigned camera bump, with vertical camera arrangement akin to the ‌iPhone‌ 12. The Pro models are also set to feature an increase in screen size, from 6.1" and 6.7" to 6.3" and 6.9", respectively.

It is important to consider that the information presented here is pre-production information. The ‌iPhone 16‌ lineup is still in the early stages of development, and the design has not been finalized. Because of this, there is always a chance that we may not see the Capture Button on the final product.

For more details on what to expect, check out our rumor roundup page for iPhone 16.

Related Roundup: iPhone 16

Top Rated Comments

CIA Avatar
CIA
7 minutes ago at 12:54 pm
Enough on the 16, I want super vague iPhone 17 rumors!
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
phill85 Avatar
phill85
9 minutes ago at 12:51 pm
So happy I skipped the 15 Pro! Absolutely getting the 16 Pro. 15 was too similar to my 14 Pro.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
JCCL Avatar
JCCL
5 minutes ago at 12:56 pm
Buttons - the ultimate innovation! Next year: Apple bringing back a capacitive home button for iPhone 17 Pro.... Probably the iPhone 20 will look like an original iPhone, now we've come full circle.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iPhone 16 Mock Header With Dynamic Island

Skipping the iPhone 15 Pro? Here's What's Rumored for iPhone 16 Pro

Friday September 22, 2023 9:29 am PDT by
Are you skipping the iPhone 15 Pro and waiting another year to upgrade? If so, we already have some iPhone 16 Pro rumors for you. Below, we recap new features rumored for the iPhone 16 Pro models so far:Larger displays: The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be equipped with larger 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch displays, respectively, according to Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain...
Read Full Article195 comments
Update Your iPhone 15 to iOS 17

Warning: Update Your iPhone 15 to iOS 17.0.2 Before Transferring Data From Another iPhone

Friday September 22, 2023 6:36 am PDT by
If you are unboxing an iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, or iPhone 15 Pro Max today, make sure to update the device to iOS 17.0.2 before transferring data to the device from another iPhone, or else you might encounter issues. iOS 17.0.2 is only available for the iPhone 15 lineup. Apple says the update fixes an issue that may prevent transferring data directly from another iPhone...
Read Full Article240 comments
iOS 17

Apple Releases iOS 17.0.1 and iPadOS 17.0.1 With Bug Fixes, Plus iOS 17.0.2 for iPhone 15 Models

Thursday September 21, 2023 10:28 am PDT by
Apple today released iOS 17.0.1 and iPadOS 17.0.1 updates for the iPhone and the iPad, adding bug fixes to the new software. The iOS 17.0.1 and iPadOS 17.0.1 updates come just a few days after Apple launched iOS 17 and iPadOS 17. The software, which is build 21A340, can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update. There is a...
Read Full Article206 comments
Apple Watch Ultra 2 double tap gesture 230912

watchOS 10.1 to Enable Apple Watch's New 'Double Tap' Gesture

Thursday September 21, 2023 12:52 pm PDT by
The new Double Tap gesture for the Apple Watch Series 9 and the Apple Watch Ultra 2 will be enabled starting with watchOS 10.1, according to Marques Brownlee, host of the popular tech-focused YouTube channel MKBHD. The first beta of watchOS 10.1 will likely be available by next week, and Apple announced that the software update will be released next month. Brownlee shared his impressions...
Read Full Article86 comments