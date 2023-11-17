The MacRumors Show: iOS 18's AI Features

by

On this week's episode of The MacRumors Show, we discuss the widely rumored array of AI features heading for iOS 18 and Apple's other major software updates in 2024.

Supply chain checks suggest that Apple is building servers to deliver cloud-based AI in late 2024, as well as locally-processed "edge-AI." The company is reportedly planning to debut a "smarter" version of Siri based on its own large language model (LLM) next year that can understand complex questions and auto-complete sentences more effectively, as well as integrate with the Shortcuts app for complex multi-step tasks.

Apple is said to be working on adding AI to as many apps as possible, including features in Apple Music, such as auto-generated playlists, and productivity apps like Pages and Keynote, where AI could assist with writing or creating slide decks. The iPhone 16 lineup is also rumored to feature exclusive AI capabilities, and the company is even rumored to be looking into how generative AI could be used to aid AppleCare.

