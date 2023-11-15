iPhone 16 Series Rumored to Have These 16 New Features
The iPhone 16 series is at least 10 months away, and yet there are 16 rumors already circulating about the devices. Below, we've recapped all of the new features and changes we have covered here at MacRumors so far.
The following key changes have been rumored for the iPhone 16 lineup as of November 2023:
- Larger Displays: The iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max are expected to have larger 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch displays, respectively. The iPhone 16 Pro will have a display that's 6.27 inches in size (rounded to 6.3), while the iPhone 16 Pro Max is expected to have a display that's 6.85 inches in size (rounded to 6.9).
- Camera Layout: The standard iPhone 16 models are rumored to have a vertical camera layout that's similar to the camera layout used in the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini. Apple used a diagonal layout for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14, and it's not entirely clear why Apple would revert, but one theory is that it could allow the devices to record spatial video for Apple Vision Pro.
- Capture Button: A new physical "Capture Button" is rumored for all iPhone 16 models. What its purpose is remains a mystery at this point.
- 48-Megapixel Ultra Wide Lens: The iPhone 16 Pro models are expected to feature an upgraded 48-megapixel Ultra Wide camera lens for higher-resolution photos with more detail when shooting in 0.5× mode.
- Super Telephoto Camera: The iPhone 16 Pro Max could be the first to feature a super telephoto periscope camera for dramatically increased optical zoom, allowing Apple to maintain differentiation between the two "Pro" devices next year.
- Wi-Fi 7 Support: The Pro models are expected to get Wi-Fi 7 in the Pro models, enabling data transfer over the 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz bands simultaneously, resulting in faster Wi-Fi speeds, lower latency, and more reliable connectivity. .
- A18 Pro Chip: Apple's next-generation A18 Pro chip is expected to be manufactured with TSMC's second-generation 3nm process, known as N3E.
- 5G Advanced: Pro models may feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon X75 modem for faster and more power efficient 5G connectivity over networks supporting "5G Advanced".
- 5x Optical Zoom: Both iPhone 16 Pro models are expected to feature 5x optical zoom, which is currently exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro Max.
- Solid-State Buttons: Apple may finally introduce solid-state volume, power, and mute buttons to the Pro models. Apple originally wanted to replace the physical buttons on the iPhone 15 Pro models, but pulled them due to "unresolved technical issues."
- Micro-Lens Technology: iPhone 16 OLED display panels might use brighter micro-lens technology and a more power-efficient material set.
- Action Button: The iPhone 15 Pro models include an Action Button, and in 2024, the Action Button could be expanded to the standard iPhone 16 models.
- A17 Chips: The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are expected to use an A17 chip, but rumors suggest it won't be the same A17 Pro chip that's in the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.
- AI Capabilities: New Siri features powered by large language models are expected in iOS 18, but on-device AI features could remain exclusive to the iPhone 16 models.
- Stacked Battery Technology: Rumors suggest the iPhone 16 Pro models will use stacked battery technology, which can result in higher capacity and a longer lifespan.
- Ultra Model: Apple could introduce a high-end iPhone 16 "Ultra" that would be sold alongside the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. The device could feature additional camera improvements, a bigger display, and perhaps even a portless design.
Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 16 models around its usual September timeframe in 2024. More details about the devices will likely emerge before then, so be sure to bookmark MacRumors.com and of course keep tabs on our regularly updated iPhone 16 roundup for the latest information.
