iPhone 16 OLED Panels May Use Micro-Lens Technology to Increase Brightness and Power Efficiency

by

Apple is weighing up the use of micro-lens technology to maintain or increase the brightness of OLED displays on next year's iPhone 16 models while potentially reducing their power consumption, reports The Elec.

iPhone 14 Pro Display Two Times Brighter Feature
According to the Korean outlet, Apple display suppliers Samsung and LG have offered to apply micro-lens arrays (MLA) to the OLED panels, but the technology has both pros and cons that Apple needs to consider.

MLA works by using a uniform pattern of billions of lenses inside the panel that reduces internal reflections. These lenses turn the path of light reflected backwards from the inside of the panel towards the screen, which can serve either to increase perceived brightness while maintaining the same level of power consumption, or maintain brightness levels while consuming less power compared to conventional OLED panels at the same luminance.

However, while MLA straightens the path of light to increase frontal luminance, in some use cases it can also reduce side luminance, which from a user perspective narrows the display's field of view. Not only that, applying MLA to the OLED panels would increase the manufacturing cost.

Another complicating factor is that the material sets being developed by the two suppliers are different, and both are still said to fall short of Apple's standards. Apple has yet to give a final response to the MLA application proposal from the Korean companies, according to the report.

Apple's decision appears to hinge on whether the efficiency of the OLED material set can be improved upon between now and when ‌iPhone 16‌ mass production begins in the second half of 2024.

If the amount of light sent to the front of the panel can be at least maintained at a reduced power consumption rate while avoiding a narrowing of the viewing angle, then MLA implementation may be considered worthwhile. However, this depends on the performance of the OLED material set, and the sets of the two domestic panel companies are said to be different.

Samsung has more experience applying MLA to OLED panels. For example, it has used the technology in some of its own Galaxy S Ultra models, and has also delivered MLA-applied OLED panels to Chinese mobile vendors such as Vivo. LG meanwhile has applied MLA to some of its larger OLED smart TVs, but has little to no experience of applying it to small and medium-sized panels, where the direction of light is adjusted differently.

Looking further ahead, a separate report in May claimed that Apple intends to mass produce more advanced microLED displays in order to lessen its reliance on Samsung and increase its own control over supply, laying the groundwork to realize its ultimate goal of bringing the next-generation technology to iPhones.

Related Roundup: iPhone 16
Tag: The Elec

Top Rated Comments

TheYayAreaLiving ?️ Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?️
44 minutes ago at 01:12 am
iPhone 16 is starting to look like a bigger upgrade. The best iPhone Apple has ever worked on? ?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
andreiru Avatar
andreiru
45 minutes ago at 01:11 am
We need a breakthrough in the battery department. :-)
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
JPack Avatar
JPack
29 minutes ago at 01:27 am
These trade offs remind me of VA vs. IPS.

Looking forward to the big update in iPhone 16 including the new 6.3/6.9-inch form factor.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

maxresdefault

Apple Announces 'Wonderlust' Event Expected to Feature iPhone 15, Apple Watch Series 9 and More

Tuesday August 29, 2023 9:01 am PDT by
Apple today announced plans to hold a special event on Tuesday, September 12 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time. Like last year, the event will take place at the Steve Jobs Theater on the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. While the event is expected to be prerecorded, Apple is inviting members of the media to the campus to watch...
Read Full Article418 comments
Apple Watch Solo Loops

Apple's 'Wonderlust' Event: New Products to Expect Beyond the iPhone 15

Monday August 28, 2023 4:40 am PDT by
Apple is expected to hold its annual fall event this year on Tuesday, September 12, when it will announce its new flagship iPhone 15 lineup, but there are a few more products expected to be unveiled as well. Keep reading to learn everything we know about what else Apple is expected to announce at the event beyond the iPhone 15. Apple Watch Series 9 This year, Apple is expected to...
Read Full Article93 comments
iPhone 15 All Colors Mock Feature

Here Are All the iPhone 15 Colors We Expect From Apple

Friday August 25, 2023 2:18 pm PDT by
Apple will unveil its new iPhone 15 lineup in a range of new colors at a special event likely to be held on September 12. Here are all the colors we expect to see for the four models: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus In the last few years, ‌iPhone‌ lineups have launched with just five color options, with a sixth following in...
Read Full Article222 comments
iPhone 15 Pro Colors Mock Feature

Kuo on iPhone 15: New Colors, Production Issues Resolved, and More

Wednesday August 30, 2023 6:14 am PDT by
A day after Apple announced it will be holding an event on September 12, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has shared more predictions for the iPhone 15 lineup. The higher-end iPhone 15 Pro models are widely expected to be equipped with a titanium frame instead of a stainless steel frame, and Kuo said this change should contribute to the devices weighing less than iPhone 14 Pro models. Kuo said...
Read Full Article93 comments
6 New AirPods Pro Features Coming in iOS 17 alt

6 New AirPods Pro Features Coming in iOS 17

Tuesday August 29, 2023 7:12 am PDT by
When iOS 17 arrives next month, it won't just add new features to your iPhone – it also promises to bring several new functions to second-generation AirPods Pro. Below are six improvements to AirPods Pro 2 that owners can look forward to when Apple's new mobile operating system is officially launched. Adaptive Audio When the second-generation AirPods Pro were introduced, their Adaptive...
Read Full Article44 comments
iphone 15 dummy models dickson

iPhone 15 Dummy Models Showcase New Design and Color Options

Wednesday August 30, 2023 6:56 am PDT by
Leaker Sonny Dickson today shared images displaying a selection of iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro dummy models, providing a closer look at the design of the upcoming devices. The pictures showcase the design of the iPhone 15 in five different color options, corroborating a range of other reports from over the past year. As rumored, the device's aluminum frame has noticeably softer edges and...
Read Full Article227 comments
iphone 15 pro wallpaper rumor

Apple's Alleged iPhone 15 Pro Wallpapers Shown in Mockup

Wednesday August 30, 2023 3:29 am PDT by
Images purporting to reveal Apple's official wallpapers for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max have been doing the rounds on China's Weibo platform, following the S-curved wallpaper and packaging leak that we reported on yesterday. Concept render representing alleged iPhone 15 Pro wallpapers The wallpaper is a concept render by William Faix transposed onto Apple's marketing material for...
Read Full Article69 comments
airpods pro 2

Apple Reportedly Plans to Announce New AirPods With USB-C Charging Case at iPhone 15 Event

Tuesday August 29, 2023 10:57 am PDT by
All four iPhone 15 models launching next month are widely expected to be equipped with a USB-C port instead of a Lightning port. Alongside this change, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman today reported that Apple plans to announce updated AirPods with a USB-C charging case during its event on Tuesday, September 12 at Steve Jobs Theater. "To match the new iPhones, Apple will introduce updated AirPods at ...
Read Full Article239 comments