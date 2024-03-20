iPhone 16 to Adopt Ultra-Thin Bezel Technology to Maximize Display

by

Apple plans to maximize the display size on the upcoming iPhone 16 series by using a new ultra-thin bezel technology, claims a new report out of Korea.

iPhone 16 Pro Sizes Feature
According to SisaJournal, Apple will use Border Reduction Structure (BRS) technology to minimize the bezel at the bottom of the display. BRS achieves this by rolling up the internal copper wiring into a more compact package.

Apple reportedly plans to apply the borderless display technology to all four iPhone 16 models, which are due to be released in the second half of this year.

The company is said to have attempted to apply the technology to iPhones before, but previous attempts were curtailed due to heat issues. Apple's reinvigorated efforts to adopt BRS are reportedly due to recent improvements in heat dissipation technology.

Last year, Apple reduced the bezels on iPhone 15 Pro models using low-injection pressure over-molding, or LIPO, to shrink the display border size to 1.5 millimeters (versus around 2.2 millimeters on iPhone 14 models).

Besides that, Apple has not significantly tweaked iPhone screen sizes since the introduction of the ‌‌iPhone‌‌ 12 models in 2020. However, that's set to change with the 2024 iPhone 16 lineup. The iPhone 16 Pro models will have notably larger display sizes than the current iPhone 15 Pro models.

According to multiple sources, the ‌‌iPhone 16 Pro‌‌ and ‌‌iPhone 16 Pro‌‌ Max will feature an increase in display size compared to the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ and ‌‌iPhone 15 Pro‌‌ Max, measuring roughly 6.3 inches and 6.9 inches, respectively. To be more precise, the ‌‌iPhone 16 Pro‌‌ will have a 6.27-inch display (159.31 mm), while the ‌‌iPhone 16 Pro‌‌ Max will feature a 6.85-inch (174.06 mm) screen.

With the increase in display size, the dimensions of the ‌iPhone‌'s body will also increase. The ‌‌iPhone 16 Pro‌‌ and 16 Pro Max will be slightly taller than their predecessors, while also being somewhat wider. The larger form factor of the devices will give Apple more internal space for components. The ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ models could get larger, longer-lasting batteries for example.

We are not expecting size changes for the ‌iPhone 16‌ and ‌iPhone 16‌ Plus, and these devices will be the same size as the iPhone 15 and ‌iPhone 15‌ Plus. However, with the ‌‌iPhone‌‌ 17 and ‌‌iPhone‌‌ 17 Plus in 2025, Apple is expected to also bring the larger 6.27- and 6.86-inch display sizes to its two standard ‌‌iPhone‌‌ models.

Top Rated Comments

HackMacDaddy Avatar
HackMacDaddy
34 minutes ago at 02:26 am
Looking forward to the droptest!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
NapZzz Avatar
NapZzz
33 minutes ago at 02:28 am
That’s great innovation!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Kylo83 Avatar
Kylo83
24 minutes ago at 02:36 am
this is one thing I would be excited for, but they said the 15 pro max would

The bezels on the 15 Pro are tiny already, I'd much rather have the anti-glare display.
no they are not
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

