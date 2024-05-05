Apple will hold its first media event of 2024 on Tuesday, May 7, at 7:00 a.m. Pacific Time through a live stream. Titled "Let Loose," the event is expected to see the unveiling of new iPad Air and iPad Pro models, along with updated Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard accessories.

Apple Events Website

There are several ways to watch the May 7 event, with details listed below. We've also included a useful guide on when the event will take place in your particular time zone.

With the Apple Events website, you can watch the event live on a Mac, iPhone, iPad, PC, or any other device with a web browser. The Apple Events website works in Safari, Chrome, Firefox, and other main browsers.



Just navigate to www.apple.com/apple-events/ using a web browser at the appropriate time to watch. You can visit the site now to add an event reminder to your calendar.



YouTube

Apple also plans to stream the event live on YouTube, which is perhaps the easiest and most efficient way to watch because the YouTube live stream can be viewed on every platform where YouTube is available, which is pretty much all platforms, from smartphones and tablets to consoles and smart TVs.

Apple TV App

Apple has posted a placeholder for the May 7 event on YouTube, and you can visit it now to set an event reminder through YouTube.

Apple used to have a dedicated Apple Events app on the Apple TV, but ahead of WWDC in June 2020, it folded into the Apple TV app. On event day, there will be a prominent ‌Apple TV‌ app section dedicated to the live stream, which can be watched on any device where the ‌Apple TV‌ app is available.

This includes the ‌Apple TV‌, iPhones, iPads, Macs, and some smart TVs. If you have an ‌Apple TV‌, the ‌Apple TV‌ app is one of the best ways to watch the event live. Apple hasn't updated the ‌Apple TV‌ app with the new event as of yet, but it should be added soon.



Event Time Zones

Apple's "Let Loose" event will take place at 7:00 a.m. Pacific Time, which is an earlier start than usual, so keep that in mind if you're used to operating on Apple's more traditional event schedule. Event times in other time zones are listed below.

Honolulu, Hawaii — 4:00 a.m. HST

Anchorage, Alaska — 6:00 a.m. AKDT

Cupertino, California — 7:00 a.m. PDT

Phoenix, Arizona — 7:00 a.m. MST

Vancouver, Canada — 7:00 a.m. PDT

Denver, Colorado — 8:00 a.m. MDT

Dallas, Texas — 9:00 a.m. CDT

New York, New York — 10:00 a.m. EDT

Toronto, Canada — 10:00 a.m. EDT

Halifax, Canada — 11:00 a.m. ADT

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil — 11:00 a.m. BRT

London, United Kingdom — 3:00 p.m. BST

Berlin, Germany — 4:00 p.m. CEST

Paris, France — 4:00 p.m. CEST

Cape Town, South Africa — 4:00 p.m. SAST

Helsinki, Finland — 5:00 p.m. EEST

Istanbul, Turkey — 5:00 p.m. TRT

Dubai, United Arab Emirates — 6:00 p.m. GST

Delhi, India — 7:30 p.m. IST

Jakarta, Indonesia — 9:00 p.m. WIB

Shanghai, China — 10:00 p.m. CST

Singapore — 10:00 p.m. SGT

Perth, Australia — 10:00 p.m. AWST

Hong Kong — 10:00 p.m. HKT

Seoul, South Korea — 11:00 p.m. KST

Tokyo, Japan — 11:00 p.m. JST

Adelaide, Australia — 11:30 p.m. ACST

Sydney, Australia — 12:00 midnight AEST

Auckland, New Zealand — 2:00 a.m. NZST next day

MacRumors Coverage

If you're not able to watch or just want to follow along with us as we watch the event unfold, visit MacRumors.com for our liveblog or follow us on Twitter at MacRumorsLive for our live tweet coverage.

Both the MacRumors site and our X (Twitter) account are excellent ways to discuss the new announcements with other Apple enthusiasts as Apple unveils new products. Later in the day and throughout the week, we'll also have much more in-depth coverage of all of Apple's announcements, so be sure to stay tuned.