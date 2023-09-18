iPhone 15 Pro Max's 5x Optical Zoom Lens Rumored to Expand to Both iPhone 16 Pro Models

by

While a tetraprism lens with up to 5x optical zoom is currently exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, the feature will expand to both the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max next year, according to supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

iPhone 16 Mock Header 1
Kuo briefly revealed this information in a Medium post today focused on iPhone 15 Pro Max production challenges related to the camera.

In the iPhone 15 Pro Max, the tetraprism lens system has a "folded" design that allows it to fit inside the smartphone, enabling up to 5x optical zoom and up to 25x digital zoom. By comparison, the smaller iPhone 15 Pro remains limited to up to 3x optical zoom, in line with the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

It has been rumored that the iPhone 16 Pro will feature a larger 6.3-inch display, compared to the 6.1-inch iPhone 15 Pro. This change would increase the overall size of the device, which would provide additional internal space for a tetraprism lens.

This is not the first time that Kuo has said the lens would expand to both iPhone 16 Pro models, but it reveals that the change is still planned following the introduction of the iPhone 15 Pro Max, which launches this Friday.

Chiromac81
57 minutes ago at 09:34 am
Duh. That's kinda been apples move for the last 10 years...
Nautilus007
56 minutes ago at 09:34 am
Just waiting for the iPhone 16 frame to leak...any day now.
Take everything that didn't materialize with the iPhone 15 and just throw the rumors into the 16..
McKodiak
45 minutes ago at 09:46 am
I have a 13 Pro and will wait for the 16 Pro
jz0309
42 minutes ago at 09:49 am

when you have tetraprism design its clear not digital
The 5x is fixed focal length, not zoom at all, everything in between 1x and 5x therefor is digital, simple as that
verniesgarden
56 minutes ago at 09:35 am
mildly irked that they didn't do 5x on both models.. but at the end of the day I really don't use the iPhone camera for any memorable photography.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
waquzy
55 minutes ago at 09:36 am
“iPhone 16 Pro will feature a larger 6.3” display….”

Shame ☹️
