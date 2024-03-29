iPhone 16 Pro Models Could Feature New Polished Titanium Finish

Apple's upcoming iPhone 16 Pro models will use an improved process for finishing and coloring titanium, claims a new rumor out of Korea.



According to news aggregator account "yeux1122" on the Naver blog, the new process will make the ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ Max look more polished than the iPhone 15 Pro models, which have a brushed finish.

The improved manufacturing process will allegedly result in a glossy appearance that is more akin to the heavily polished stainless steel material used in previous Pro iPhones. However, the new titanium finish will be less prone to scratches compared to stainless steel.

The ‌‌brushed finish on ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ models‌‌ is considerably less reflective than the finish of previous Pro iPhones. It is less prone to fingerprints and also reduces scratch visibility. Apart from looks though, Apple's use of a titanium frame for its ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ devices also cut down the weight of the devices. The ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max are approximately nine percent lighter than the iPhone 14 Pro and ‌iPhone 14‌ Pro Max.

In addition, the titanium frame and aluminum substructure also provides better heat dissipation than any previous-generation Pro models with stainless steel frames, according to Apple.

A rumor earlier this week claimed that the ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ models will come in new "space black" and "rose" titanium colors. The "rose" is a gold shade, while "space black" could replace the black titanium option. Apple is expected to release the iPhone 16 series in the fall.