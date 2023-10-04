Apple Releases iOS 17.0.3 With Fix for iPhone 15 Pro Overheating

by

Apple today released an iOS 17.0.3 update for the iPhone, with the software coming a week after the launch of iOS 17.0.2. Apple has also released a new version of iPadOS, 17.0.3, for iPad users.

iOS 17
The iOS 17.0.3 and iPadOS 17.0.3 updates can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update.

iOS 17.0.3 addresses a significant overheating issue on the iPhone 15 Pro and ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max. Shortly after the new iPhone 15 models launched, customers began complaining that the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ and Pro Max were getting too warm, and even shutting down due to heat problems in some cases.

Apple confirmed that there was a bug in late September, and said that it would be fixed with an update to iOS 17. Some third-party apps had also been overloading the A17 Pro chip, leading to problems with heat dissipation. Apps affecting performance included Instagram, Uber, and more, and in addition to releasing an update to address the ‌iOS 17‌ issue, Apple has also been working with app developers to optimize apps causing problems.

In comments to MacRumors, Apple clarified that customers experiencing temperature problems would see the issue resolved with an update, and that the titanium frame of the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ is not at fault. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that the overheating was likely caused by "compromises made in the thermal system design," and he suggested that Apple would only be able to fix the issue by lowering processor performance.

Apple said that it has no intention of tweaking the A17 Pro chip, and that the titanium and aluminum design of the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ in fact provides better heat dissipation than the stainless steel frames used in previous models.

Related Roundups: iOS 17, iPadOS 17
Related Forums: iOS 17, iPadOS 17

Top Rated Comments

ProfessionalFan Avatar
ProfessionalFan
9 minutes ago at 10:06 am

nice, quick fix out. now fire the inept engineers who manage to miss it in the first place.
If people got fired every time a software release had bugs in it, nobody would be employed.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
antiprotest Avatar
antiprotest
8 minutes ago at 10:08 am
It's amazing to me that users have kept gaslighting those who encountered the issue: "it's just warm. that's not overheating"; "it's indexing"; "you are using it too much"; "no issue with mine"; "first world problems"; "just be grateful"...on and on and on. The issue is with Apple's end all along. Even Apple admits it. Next time, just accept that some people might have problems with their devices that might not be happening to yours, and that the problem could be with Apple and not the users.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
wplynx Avatar
wplynx
5 minutes ago at 10:11 am
Ugh you think I can downgrade to iOS 17.03 from iOS 17.1 beta 2?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
LightProtector Avatar
LightProtector
2 minutes ago at 10:14 am
Finally the controversy can rest
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

BMW Logo iPhone 15 Pro

Warning: BMW Wireless Charging May Break iPhone 15's Apple Pay Chip

Sunday October 1, 2023 6:14 am PDT by
If you have an iPhone 15 and drive a BMW, it might be best to avoid charging the device with the vehicle's wireless charging pad for now. Over the past week, some BMW owners have complained that their iPhone 15's NFC chip no longer works after charging the device with their vehicle's wireless charging pad, according to comments shared on the MacRumors Forums and X, formerly known as Twitter. ...
Read Full Article439 comments
Multi Display CarPlay 1

All-New Apple CarPlay Launching Later This Year With These 5 New Features

Friday September 29, 2023 11:29 am PDT by
At WWDC 2022 last year, Apple previewed the next generation of CarPlay, promising deeper integration with vehicle functions like A/C and FM radio, support for multiple displays across the dashboard, personalization options, and more. Apple said the first vehicles with support for the next-generation CarPlay experience would be announced in late 2023, but it has still not shared any additional...
Read Full Article
Apple Watch Edition Gold 2015

Original Apple Watch is Now Obsolete, Including $17,000 Gold Model

Monday October 2, 2023 9:15 am PDT by
All first-generation Apple Watch models released in 2015 were added to Apple's obsolete products list on September 30, according to an internal memo obtained by MacRumors. As a result, these outdated "Series 0" watches are no longer eligible for repairs or other service at Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Provider locations. The list of obsolete models includes the first-generation...
Read Full Article217 comments
iPhone 15 Pro lineup

Apple to Address iPhone 15 Pro Overheating Issue With iOS 17 Update

Saturday September 30, 2023 9:28 am PDT by
Apple plans to release an iOS 17 update to address a bug that may contribute to the reported iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max overheating issue, according to a statement the company shared today with MacRumors and Forbes reporter David Phelan. Apple also says some recent updates to third-party apps have overloaded the system and contributed to the overheating issue. The report notes that...
Read Full Article321 comments
Apple Logo Spotlight

Mac Trade-In Changes May Indicate New Model to Launch This Month

Tuesday October 3, 2023 6:30 am PDT by
Apple may be proceeding with plans to release a new Mac model this month, according to potentially related information obtained by MacRumors. Details pertaining to imminent changes to Mac trade-ins provided to MacRumors by a verified source suggest that Apple will likely begin accepting new models for trade-in this month. Similar changes in June coincided with WWDC, when Apple began accepting...
Read Full Article123 comments
iphone se 4 modified flag edges

iPhone SE 4 Details: Action Button, USB-C Port, Face ID, and More

Wednesday September 27, 2023 1:34 pm PDT by
Significant changes are expected to arrive with Apple's fourth-generation iPhone SE, in terms of both design and hardware, MacRumors has learned. The iPhone SE 4, known internally under the codename Ghost, is expected to receive a new design derived almost entirely from the base model iPhone 14. According to our sources, the iPhone SE 4 will use a modified version of the iPhone 14 chassis...
Read Full Article155 comments