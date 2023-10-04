Apple Releases iOS 17.0.3 With Fix for iPhone 15 Pro Overheating

Apple today released an iOS 17.0.3 update for the iPhone, with the software coming a week after the launch of iOS 17.0.2. Apple has also released a new version of iPadOS, 17.0.3, for iPad users.



The iOS 17.0.3 and iPadOS 17.0.3 updates can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update.

iOS 17.0.3 addresses a significant overheating issue on the iPhone 15 Pro and ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max. Shortly after the new iPhone 15 models launched, customers began complaining that the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ and Pro Max were getting too warm, and even shutting down due to heat problems in some cases.

Apple confirmed that there was a bug in late September, and said that it would be fixed with an update to iOS 17. Some third-party apps had also been overloading the A17 Pro chip, leading to problems with heat dissipation. Apps affecting performance included Instagram, Uber, and more, and in addition to releasing an update to address the ‌iOS 17‌ issue, Apple has also been working with app developers to optimize apps causing problems.

In comments to MacRumors, Apple clarified that customers experiencing temperature problems would see the issue resolved with an update, and that the titanium frame of the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ is not at fault. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that the overheating was likely caused by "compromises made in the thermal system design," and he suggested that Apple would only be able to fix the issue by lowering processor performance.

Apple said that it has no intention of tweaking the A17 Pro chip, and that the titanium and aluminum design of the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ in fact provides better heat dissipation than the stainless steel frames used in previous models.