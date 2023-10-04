Apple Releases iOS 17.0.3 With Fix for iPhone 15 Pro Overheating
Apple today released an iOS 17.0.3 update for the iPhone, with the software coming a week after the launch of iOS 17.0.2. Apple has also released a new version of iPadOS, 17.0.3, for iPad users.
The iOS 17.0.3 and iPadOS 17.0.3 updates can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update.
iOS 17.0.3 addresses a significant overheating issue on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Shortly after the new iPhone 15 models launched, customers began complaining that the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max were getting too warm, and even shutting down due to heat problems in some cases.
Apple confirmed that there was a bug in late September, and said that it would be fixed with an update to iOS 17. Some third-party apps had also been overloading the A17 Pro chip, leading to problems with heat dissipation. Apps affecting performance included Instagram, Uber, and more, and in addition to releasing an update to address the iOS 17 issue, Apple has also been working with app developers to optimize apps causing problems.
In comments to MacRumors, Apple clarified that customers experiencing temperature problems would see the issue resolved with an update, and that the titanium frame of the iPhone 15 Pro is not at fault. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that the overheating was likely caused by "compromises made in the thermal system design," and he suggested that Apple would only be able to fix the issue by lowering processor performance.
Apple said that it has no intention of tweaking the A17 Pro chip, and that the titanium and aluminum design of the iPhone 15 Pro in fact provides better heat dissipation than the stainless steel frames used in previous models.
Popular Stories
If you have an iPhone 15 and drive a BMW, it might be best to avoid charging the device with the vehicle's wireless charging pad for now. Over the past week, some BMW owners have complained that their iPhone 15's NFC chip no longer works after charging the device with their vehicle's wireless charging pad, according to comments shared on the MacRumors Forums and X, formerly known as Twitter. ...
At WWDC 2022 last year, Apple previewed the next generation of CarPlay, promising deeper integration with vehicle functions like A/C and FM radio, support for multiple displays across the dashboard, personalization options, and more. Apple said the first vehicles with support for the next-generation CarPlay experience would be announced in late 2023, but it has still not shared any additional...
All first-generation Apple Watch models released in 2015 were added to Apple's obsolete products list on September 30, according to an internal memo obtained by MacRumors. As a result, these outdated "Series 0" watches are no longer eligible for repairs or other service at Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Provider locations. The list of obsolete models includes the first-generation...
Apple plans to release an iOS 17 update to address a bug that may contribute to the reported iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max overheating issue, according to a statement the company shared today with MacRumors and Forbes reporter David Phelan. Apple also says some recent updates to third-party apps have overloaded the system and contributed to the overheating issue. The report notes that...
Apple may be proceeding with plans to release a new Mac model this month, according to potentially related information obtained by MacRumors. Details pertaining to imminent changes to Mac trade-ins provided to MacRumors by a verified source suggest that Apple will likely begin accepting new models for trade-in this month. Similar changes in June coincided with WWDC, when Apple began accepting...
Significant changes are expected to arrive with Apple's fourth-generation iPhone SE, in terms of both design and hardware, MacRumors has learned. The iPhone SE 4, known internally under the codename Ghost, is expected to receive a new design derived almost entirely from the base model iPhone 14. According to our sources, the iPhone SE 4 will use a modified version of the iPhone 14 chassis...
Top Rated Comments