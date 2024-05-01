Report Examines GM's Controversial Move to Abandon Apple CarPlay

by

An in-depth Bloomberg report today resurfaced General Motors' decision to replace Apple CarPlay with its own software.

Apple CarPlay Dash
Last year, GM announced that it planned to forgo Apple ‌CarPlay‌ in its new electric vehicles, starting with the 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV. Instead, the automaker introduced a proprietary infotainment platform, aiming to control and customize the digital experience within its vehicles. This transition is part of GM's strategic pivot toward enhancing its software capabilities and establishing a stronger digital services revenue stream. However, the change has not been without its hurdles, with numerous customers and automotive reviewers reporting technical issues and a steep learning curve associated with the new system.

‌CarPlay‌ has become a staple of most new vehicles, offering drivers a familiar interface that mirrors their iPhone's functionality onto the vehicle's dashboard. Apple reported in 2022 that 79% of car buyers in the U.S. insisted on ‌CarPlay‌ support when considering a new vehicle purchase.

GM's new in-house system, Ultifi, is envisioned as a comprehensive digital platform that offers a range of services such as navigation and media streaming, enhanced by subscription-based add-ons to drive revenue. Despite these aspirations, the rollout of Ultifi has encountered significant obstacles such as software malfunctions that dealerships have struggled to resolve.

GM's move is driven by a wish to reclaim customer connections and data insights from third parties, but customer resistance to abandoning a familiar and popular system like ‌CarPlay‌ that directly integrates with their ‌iPhone‌ poses a significant challenge to GM's strategy.

The outcome of GM's decision could influence future industry practices significantly. If GM can refine Ultifi into a robust, user-friendly platform that rivals or surpasses ‌CarPlay‌'s functionality, it may set a precedent for other automakers to follow suit. Conversely, if consumers continue to prefer established systems like ‌CarPlay‌, automakers may find themselves in a difficult position, needing to balance their corporate interests with consumer preferences.

See Bloomberg's full article for more insights into GM's move to abandon Apple ‌CarPlay‌.

Related Roundup: CarPlay
Tags: Bloomberg, General Motors, GM
Related Forum: HomePod, HomeKit, CarPlay, Home & Auto Technology

Top Rated Comments

Apples Apples Everywhere Avatar
Apples Apples Everywhere
24 minutes ago at 04:59 am
I won’t buy another car without CarPlay, no offense to those who would.

Sorry GM EVs and Tesla.
Score: 13 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jayducharme Avatar
jayducharme
23 minutes ago at 05:00 am
I’m one of those who wants CarPlay in my car, so I would never consider purchasing a GM vehicle for that reason. It will be interesting to see if enough other customers feel the same way.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Icehawk Avatar
Icehawk
23 minutes ago at 05:00 am
Carplay was the deciding factor when I got my current car vs a couple alternatives. When it comes to traveling,I only rent cars with Carplay. There's enough stress travelling. I don't need to be figuring out the info system too.

GM not supporting Carplay means one less option to consider.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
AMTYVLE Avatar
AMTYVLE
21 minutes ago at 05:02 am
I just bought a 2024 GMC Sierra and their android based system is very slow. I tap to open Google Maps, Waze, iHeart Radio...all apps were downloaded from the Google Play Store on the infotainment system...the apps take about 10-20 seconds to open.

Using CarPlay is quick and easy. Would be a bad move to get rid of that, IMO.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Valve1138 Avatar
Valve1138
15 minutes ago at 05:08 am
No CarPlay is a dealbreaker for me.

As an owner of a ‘14 GMC Sierra, it will not be replaced with a GM product down the road when it’s time.

The CarPlay experience in my ‘24 CrossTrek is fantastic.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Populus Avatar
Populus
12 minutes ago at 05:11 am
And why don’t let the customers choose their car operating system?

I hope that, despite this, iPhone users will keep enjoying a good integration between their phone and the car operating system.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

ipad pro 2022

Apple Event Rumors: iPad Pro With M4 Chip and New Apple Pencil With Haptic Feedback

Sunday April 28, 2024 6:19 am PDT by
In his Power On newsletter today, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman outlined some of the new products he expects Apple to announce at its "Let Loose" event on May 7. First, Gurman now believes there is a "strong possibility" that the upcoming iPad Pro models will be equipped with Apple's next-generation M4 chip, rather than the M3 chip that debuted in the MacBook Pro and iMac six months ago. He said a ...
Read Full Article317 comments
iOS 18 General Notes Feature 2

iOS 18 Rumored to 'Overhaul' Notes, Mail, Photos, and Fitness Apps

Sunday April 28, 2024 6:44 am PDT by
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman today said that iOS 18 will "overhaul" many of Apple's built-in apps, including Notes, Mail, Photos, and Fitness. Gurman did not reveal any specific new features planned for these apps. It was previously rumored that the Notes app will gain support for displaying more math equations, and a built-in option to record voice memos, but this is the first time we have...
Read Full Article190 comments
iPad Pro OLED Feature 2

Apple to Use 'Best OLED Panels on the Market' for Upcoming iPad Pro

Monday April 29, 2024 10:04 am PDT by
Apple's upcoming iPad Pro models will feature "by far the best OLED tablet panels on the market," according to Display Supply Chain Consultants. Set to be announced on May 7, the OLED iPad Pro models will feature LTPO (a more power efficient form of OLED), a 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate, and a tandem stack and glass thinning that will bring "ultra-thin and light displays" that support high...
Read Full Article174 comments
maxresdefault

Apple Announces 'Let Loose' Event on May 7 Amid Rumors of New iPads

Tuesday April 23, 2024 7:11 am PDT by
Apple has announced it will be holding a special event on Tuesday, May 7 at 7 a.m. Pacific Time (10 a.m. Eastern Time), with a live stream to be available on Apple.com and on YouTube as usual. The event invitation has a tagline of "Let Loose" and shows an artistic render of an Apple Pencil, suggesting that iPads will be a focus of the event. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more ...
Read Full Article280 comments
iOS 18 Siri Integrated Feature

iOS 18 Rumored to Add These 10 New Features to Your iPhone

Wednesday April 24, 2024 2:05 pm PDT by
Apple is set to unveil iOS 18 during its WWDC keynote on June 10, so the software update is a little over six weeks away from being announced. Below, we recap rumored features and changes planned for the iPhone with iOS 18. iOS 18 will reportedly be the "biggest" update in the iPhone's history, with new ChatGPT-inspired generative AI features, a more customizable Home Screen, and much more....
Read Full Article
top stories 27apr2024

Top Stories: Apple Announces 'Let Loose' Event With New iPads and More Expected

Saturday April 27, 2024 6:00 am PDT by
New iPads are coming, and Apple is holding a virtual event to introduce them! While it appears likely to be a relatively short video event, we should be seeing new iPad Pro and iPad Air models, some new accessories, and perhaps some additional surprises. Other Apple news and rumors this week included word that Apple is FINALLY planning to introduce a native Calculator app for the iPad later...
Read Full Article49 comments