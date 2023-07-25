iPhone 15 Rumored to Debut Hybrid Lens With Larger Aperture Ahead of Further Upgrades in 2024

by

The iPhone 15 lineup will feature a glass-plastic hybrid lens with an ƒ/1.7 aperture before Apple expands the technology with next year's iPhone 16 models, according to a recent claim from the Twitter user "RGcloudS."

iPhone 14 Pro Rear Camera
The upgrade will apparently make the ‌iPhone 15‌ series the first global smartphones with a hybrid lens design, since existing devices with this technology from the likes of Xiaomi are only sold in China. The hybrid lens will reportedly feature a single glass element and six plastic elements. Currently, the wide camera across the iPhone 14 lineup has seven plastic lenses.

The ‌iPhone 15‌ lineup's main camera will also feature an ƒ/1.7 aperture, a slight increase over the ƒ/1.79 aperture offered on the iPhone 14 Pro models. The ‌iPhone 15‌ and ‌iPhone 15‌ Plus models are expected to be equipped with the 48-megapixel rear camera introduced on the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max last year. The ‌iPhone 14‌ and ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus feature a ƒ/1.5 aperture, meaning that the ‌iPhone 15‌ and ‌iPhone 15‌ Plus could be looking at an even more substantial camera upgrade this year.

While the devices are expected to use the same 48-megapixel Sony IMX sensor as the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max, the larger aperture will enable the wide camera to capture up to 20 percent more light. Allowing more light into the camera enables better performance in low-light conditions and the ability to use faster shutter speeds. It can also create a shallower depth of field, which can emphasize the subject of an image by blurring the background more.

With next year's ‌iPhone 16‌ Pro Max, Apple will reportedly upgrade the wide camera to an eight-part hybrid lens design with two glass elements and six plastic elements. It will also introduce five- and six-element hybrid lenses on the telephoto and ultra wide cameras, supplied by Sunny Optical Technology.

Last week, the Twitter user claimed that the ‌iPhone 15‌ lineup could feature stacked battery technology for increased energy density and prolonged lifespan. Now, they have clarified that this upgrade is instead apparently destined for the ‌iPhone 16‌ series, alongside 40W wired charging and 20W charging via MagSafe. Apple purportedly wishes to introduce larger image sensors and stacked battery technology simultaneously.

The "RGcloudS" account mainly focuses on Android leaks and its track record for Apple rumors is unclear, so it should be treated with some skepticism at the current time.

Related Roundups: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 16
Tag: RGcloudS
Related Forum: iPhone

Top Rated Comments

dantracht Avatar
dantracht
21 minutes ago at 07:40 am
I haven’t seen a huge camera difference since the 11. I know that’s just me but….
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Umacga Avatar
Umacga
15 minutes ago at 07:46 am

Plastic lenses sound like they'd scratch really badly
If you can manage to get to the lenses to scratch them, your phone, or at least the camera portion, is probably already beyond repair.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
rotvaldi Avatar
rotvaldi
23 minutes ago at 07:37 am
Idk why that sounds so breakable… like the glass back ? Apple
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Apple Mac Daz Avatar
Apple Mac Daz
19 minutes ago at 07:42 am

I haven’t seen a huge camera difference since the 11. I know that’s just me but….
Weird I saw a massive improvement going from a 12PM to a 14PM
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
kirk.vino Avatar
kirk.vino
14 minutes ago at 07:47 am

Plastic lenses sound like they'd scratch really badly
They talk about the internal elements. The actual lens cover is sapphire crystal that hasn’t changed and is not going to change.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Crowbot Avatar
Crowbot
13 minutes ago at 07:48 am

Plastic lenses sound like they'd scratch really badly
The lens cover is still sapphire. Not likely to scratch.

Edit: Ops, someone beat me:
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

m3 feature black

Gurman: Refreshed High-End MacBook Pro and Mac Mini With M3 Chips to Launch Next Year

Sunday July 23, 2023 5:16 am PDT by
The Mac mini and high-end MacBook Pro will not be among the first wave of Macs to launch with the M3 chip later this year, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In the latest edition of his "Power On" newsletter, Gurman said that he believes "it's a sure thing that an M3 version of the Mac mini is eventually coming," but it is not imminent or far into development. As such, he claims that the ...
Read Full Article177 comments
iPhone 15 Pro Two Volume Buttons and Titanium Feature Blue Green

iPhone 15 Pro: Top Five Rumored New Features

Wednesday July 19, 2023 8:27 am PDT by
Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 15 lineup in September. As usual, the Pro and Pro Max models are expected to have a wide range of new features, including a USB-C port, A17 Bionic chip, titanium frame, and more. Below, we have recapped the top five new features rumored for the iPhone 15 Pro models. USB-C port: iPhone 15 Pro models are widely rumored to feature a USB-C port, providing...
Read Full Article
iPhone 15 Pro Two Volume Buttons and Titanium Feature Blue Green

iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max Supplies Could Be Constrained at Launch Due to Display Manufacturing Issues

Thursday July 20, 2023 9:42 am PDT by
Apple is running into difficulties with iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max display manufacturing, which could lead to a limited number of devices being available at launch in September. Rumors have suggested that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will have slimmer bezels than the iPhone 14 Pro models, and it is this decrease in bezel size that is creating issues. According to The...
Read Full Article112 comments
HomePod Mini 2 Feature

HomePod Mini 2: Everything We Know So Far

Friday July 21, 2023 12:13 pm PDT by
Apple's HomePod mini will be three years old in October, raising questions around what the company has in store for its low-cost smart speaker in the future. Here's everything we know so far based on rumors and Apple's other releases. The HomePod mini was announced in October 2020 at Apple's iPhone 12 event. Less than half a year later, Apple discontinued the original HomePod, leaving the...
Read Full Article78 comments
iPhone 15 Pro Two Volume Buttons and Titanium Feature Blue Green

Bloomberg: Apple Considering Price Hike for iPhone 15 Pro Models

Monday July 24, 2023 3:56 am PDT by
Apple is "considering" raising the price for both Pro models in its upcoming iPhone 15 series, according to Bloomberg. Citing unnamed people familiar with the matter, the report claims that despite a projected decline in the overall smartphone market, Apple plans to increase its overall revenue by raising the price of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. This isn't the first time...
Read Full Article127 comments
unbox therapy 15 pro max bezels

Apple Reportedly Asks Suppliers for 'Bezelless' OLED iPhone Displays

Monday July 24, 2023 5:29 am PDT by
Apple has asked its suppliers to develop "bezelless" OLED display panels for future iPhone models, The Elec reports. iPhone 15 Pro Max dummy model with thinner bezels compared to an iPhone 14 Pro Max, via Unbox Therapy. Apple apparently asked Samsung and LG Display to develop the new OLED display panels, intending to implement them while maintaining the iPhone's current design, in contrast to ...
Read Full Article99 comments