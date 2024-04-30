Amazon's New Apple Sale Has Best-Ever Prices on AirPods Pro, Studio Display, Apple Pencil, and More

Amazon today kicked off numerous discounts across multiple Apple products and accessories, the highlight being the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C for $179.99, down from $249.00. You'll also find deals on the Apple Pencil 2, AirTags, and Studio Display.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

For the AirPods Pro 2, this is a match of the all-time low price on the earbuds, and one of the only times so far in 2024 that we've tracked this discount. Fast delivery options have a May 2 delivery estimate, while free delivery will arrive around May 5 for most residences in the United States.

Secondly, Amazon has the Apple Pencil 2 for the record low price of $79.00, down from $129.00. The Apple Pencil 2 is compatible with the iPad mini (6th generation), iPad Air (4th generation and later), 12.9-inch iPad Pro (3rd generation and later), and 11-inch iPad Pro (1st generation and later).

Moving to AirTags, Amazon has the 1-Pack for $24.00 and the 4-Pack for $79.99. These are both solid second-best prices on each AirTag model, and similar to the AirPods Pro deal, you won't need to clip any coupons to see these discounts.

Finally, we're tracking a pair of deals on the Apple Studio Display on Amazon. The Standard Glass model has hit $1,299.97, down from $1,599.00, which is an all-time low price. The Nano-texture Glass model is available for $1,599.97, down from $1,899.00, which is a second-best price.

Both models come with the tilt-adjustable stand, but you can also find markdowns on the tilt- and height-adjustable stand. There are currently no deals on the VESA mount adapter models on Amazon.

