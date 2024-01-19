iPhone 16 Pro Models to Come With 2TB Storage Option, Claims Rumor

This year's forthcoming iPhone 16 Pro models will be available with a new 2TB maximum storage option, claims a new rumor coming out of Korea.



According to news aggregator account "yeux1122" on the Naver blog, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be available with double the maximum storage capacity as the iPhone 15 Pro models.

The move is said to be a result of Apple's recently rumored switch to higher-density Quad-Level Cell (QLC) NAND flash for higher storage models.

Apple's use of QLC NAND could allow Apple to fit more storage into a smaller space and it is less expensive than Triple-Level Cell (TLC) NAND, which current iPhones use. On the downside, QLC has comparatively slower read and write speeds.

It's worth noting that in the last couple of years we have seen rumors that both the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro would feature 2TB options for the same reason, but they turned out to be false.

That said, this year Apple is expected to add a new "Capture Button" to the iPhone 16 models for taking video. According to The Information, the button is being introduced to further push the iPhone as a camera alternative for shooting horizontal video, so offering higher storage options could be part of that plan.