iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus Rumored to Feature Increased 8GB RAM and Wi-Fi 6E Support

Apple's next-generation iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus models will both feature 8GB of RAM, an increase over the 6GB of RAM in the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, according to information shared today by technology analyst Jeff Pu.



In a research note with investment firm Haitong International Securities, Pu reiterated his belief that all iPhone 16 models will be equipped with 8GB of RAM. Increased RAM can contribute to improved performance for multitasking on the iPhone.

iPhone 15 lineup:

iPhone 15: 6GB

6GB iPhone 15 Plus: 6GB

6GB iPhone 15 Pro: 8GB

8GB iPhone 15 Pro Max: 8GB

iPhone 16 lineup, according to Pu:

iPhone 16: 8GB

8GB iPhone 16 Plus: 8GB

8GB iPhone 16 Pro: 8GB

8GB iPhone 16 Pro Max: 8GB

Pu also expects the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus to support Wi-Fi 6E, which works with the 6 GHz band, enabling faster wireless speeds and reduced signal interference with a compatible router. For the iPhone 15 lineup, Wi-Fi 6E is limited to the Pro models.

Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 16 lineup in September.