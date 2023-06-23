The MacRumors Show: Two Weeks Using watchOS 10, iOS 17, and macOS Sonoma

After spending two weeks using the beta versions of watchOS 10, iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS Sonoma, and tvOS 17, we discuss our experiences and highlight our favorite new features from each of the updates on this week's episode of The MacRumors Show.

‌watchOS 10‌ is a major update for the Apple Watch, overhauling its entire user interface. The update refocuses the Apple Watch around a scrollable view of widgets, remaps the buttons, and rearranges the Home Screen of apps. Almost all of Apple's stock apps have received complete redesigns centered around a vertically scrollable view of pages. The update also brings Time in Daylight tracking to Apple Health and adds mood logging to the Mindfulness app.

‌iOS 17‌ introduces features like StandBy mode, Contact Posters, and Live Voicemail, while ‌iPadOS 17‌ makes some meaningful enhancements to Stage Manager, introduces external camera support, and brings over Lock Screen customization, Live Activities, and the Health app from the iPhone.

‌macOS Sonoma‌ adds an integrated video screen saver and wallpaper experience, desktop widgets, Safari web apps, and Game Mode. tvOS 17 is a modest update that redesigns the Control Center and introduces FaceTime via Continuity Camera.

A large number of new features, like interactive widgets, improved autocorrect, the Messages redesign, offline maps, authentication code autofill, Apple Music crossfade, Note links, support for multiple timers, video call reactions and presenter overlays, and improved PDF support, come to several of Apple's updated operating systems.

Listen to The MacRumors Show in Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Overcast, Pocket Casts, Castro, Google Podcasts, or your preferred podcasts app. You can also copy our RSS feed directly into your podcast player. Watch a video version of the show on the MacRumors YouTube channel.

If you haven't already listened to the previous episode of The MacRumors Show , listen to our deep dive into the experience of using Apple's Vision Pro headset and what to expect when it goes on sale next year.

Subscribe to ‌The MacRumors Show‌ for more episodes, where we discuss some of the topical news breaking here on MacRumors, often joined by exciting guests like Andru Edwards, Kevin Nether, Arnold Kim, Ben Sullins, Mark Gurman, Marcus Kane, Christopher Lawley, Frank McShan, David Lewis, Tyler Stalman, Jon Prosser, Sam Kohl, Quinn Nelson, John Gruber, Federico Viticci, Sara Dietschy, Luke Miani, Thomas Frank, Jonathan Morrison, iJustine, Ross Young, Ian Zelbo, Jon Rettinger, and Rene Ritchie. You can also head over to The MacRumors Show forum thread to engage with us directly. Remember to rate and review the show, and let us know what subjects you would like the podcast to cover in the future.