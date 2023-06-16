The MacRumors Show: Vision Pro Deep Dive Following Our WWDC Demo

On this week's episode of The MacRumors Show, we take a deep dive into the experience of using Apple's Vision Pro headset and what to expect when it goes on sale next year.

Dan is one of the lucky individuals who has had a chance to try out Vision Pro, so we discuss his personal experience with the device. We talk through the headset's comfort, external battery pack, eye-tracking, and input mechanisms, as well as its price point, and whether it can replace any existing Apple devices.

We reflect on Vision Pro's eye tracking technology and what sort of trajectory the product line is likely to follow. We also touch on whether the 15-inch MacBook Air has lived up to expectations now that users have got their hands on it.

Listen to The MacRumors Show in Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Overcast, Pocket Casts, Castro, Google Podcasts, or your preferred podcasts app. You can also copy our RSS feed directly into your podcast player. Watch a video version of the show on the MacRumors YouTube channel.

