Everything Apple Announced at Today's iPhone Event in Just Seven Minutes

It took Apple just under two hours to introduce all of the new devices, but we've recapped the entire event in just seven minutes for our readers who want a no-frills but thorough overview of all of the announcements.
The new iPhone 11 ($699), which is the successor to the iPhone XR is Apple's new lower-cost flagship device, while the iPhone 11 Pro ($999) and the iPhone 11 Pro Max ($1099) are aimed at people who want the most pro features for their iPhones.
Apple added dual cameras to the iPhone 11, triple cameras to the 11 Pro, and all the new iPhones have a better TrueDepth camera system, a faster A13 chip, and tons more. The Apple Watch Series 5, meanwhile, has a new always-on display.
We've rounded up all of our coverage of today's event below, so make sure to check out everything so you don't miss any of the updates.
iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max
- Apple Unveils iPhone 11 With Dual-Lens Rear Camera, Six New Colors, Dolby Atmos, and More
- Apple Announces iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max With Triple-Lens Rear Camera and Midnight Green Color
- iPhone 11 Starts at $699, Down From $749 for iPhone XR
- New iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro Models Ditch 3D Touch in Favor of Haptic Touch
- iPhone 11 Pro Models Include Faster 18W USB-C Charger and Lightning to USB-C Cable in Box
- iPhone 11 Lineup Has New 5 A.M. Pacific Pre-Order Time on Friday
- iPhone 11 and 11 Pro Available Unlocked at Launch Day, AppleCare+ Priced at $199 for 11 Pro and $149 for 11
- Apple Reveals New Night Mode Photo Feature Exclusive to iPhone 11 Series
- iPhone 11 Models Feature 'U1' Ultra Wideband Chip Amid Rumors of Apple Item-Tracking Tags
- Apple Stops Selling iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus and Apple Watch Series 4 Models
- Apple's New iPhone Lineup: iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11, iPhone XR and iPhone 8
- Apple Rolls Out New Cases for iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max
- iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro Hands-On: Much-Improved Cameras Within Unsightly Bump
- Apple Announces Apple Watch Series 5 With Always-On Retina Display and New Titanium Case Option
- Apple Watch Series 3 Now Starts at $199
- Apple Online Store Back Up, Pre-Orders Launch for Apple Watch Series 5
- 'Apple Watch Studio' Offers Over 1,000 Different Band and Watch Finish Combinations
- Apple Watch Magnetic Charger to USB-C Cable Now Available in Longer 1M Size
- Apple Watch Series 5 Hands On: Always-On Display is Great, but Otherwise Not Much of an Upgrade
- Apple Unveils New Low-Cost 10.2-inch iPad Starting at $329
- Apple Online Store Back Up, Pre-Orders Launch for 10.2-inch iPad
- Apple to Release iOS 13 on September 19, iOS 13.1 and iPadOS on September 30
- Apple Releasing watchOS 6 for Series 3 and Later Sept. 19, Delayed for Older Apple Watches
- Apple Releasing macOS Catalina Update in October
- Apple Seeds Golden Master Version of iOS 13 to Developers
- Apple Seeds Third Betas of iOS 13.1 and iPadOS 13.1 to Developers
- Apple Seeds of macOS Catalina Beta 8 to Developers
- Apple Seeds tvOS 13 Beta 10 to Developers
- Apple Arcade to Launch September 19 for $4.99 Per Month With One-Month Free Trial
- Apple TV+ Launching November 1 for $4.99 Per Month
- Apple TV+ Will Be Available on Web in Safari, Chrome, and Firefox
- Apple Shares Trailer for 'See' Post-Apocalyptic Drama, Debuts on Apple TV+ on November 1
- Apple Offering Free Year of Apple TV+ With Purchase of iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod Touch or Mac
- What Didn't Launch Today: Apple Tags, 16-Inch MacBook Pro, New iPad Pro Models
- New 'Filmic Pro' App Coming to iOS App Store Later This Year
- Apple Launching 'Research' App Later This Year With New Heart, Hearing, and Women's Health Studies
Apple shared several videos during its keynote event highlighting new products. We've embedded them below for those who missed seeing the event live.
While Apple live streamed the event on YouTube, the full video isn't available on the site this time. It is, however, watchable on Apple's Event website.
Apple is accepting pre-orders for the new Apple Watch Series 5 and 10.2-inch iPad today, while pre-orders for the new iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro will go live on September 13 at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time.
All of the new devices will start shipping out to customers on Friday, September 20.
