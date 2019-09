Everything Apple Announced at Today's iPhone Event in Just Seven Minutes

Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos.

Apple today held its annual iPhone-centric event, which saw the debut of the new iPhone 11 , iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, Apple Watch Series 5, and 10.2-inch iPad , along with new details on Apple Arcade and Apple TV +.It took Apple just under two hours to introduce all of the new devices, but we've recapped the entire event in just seven minutes for our readers who want a no-frills but thorough overview of all of the announcements.The new iPhone 11 ($699), which is the successor to the iPhone XR is Apple's new lower-cost flagship device, while the iPhone 11 Pro ($999) and the iPhone 11 Pro Max ($1099) are aimed at people who want the most pro features for their iPhones.Apple added dual cameras to the iPhone 11 , triple cameras to the 11 Pro, and all the new iPhones have a better TrueDepth camera system, a faster A13 chip, and tons more. The Apple Watch Series 5, meanwhile, has a new always-on display.We've rounded up all of our coverage of today's event below, so make sure to check out everything so you don't miss any of the updates.Apple shared several videos during its keynote event highlighting new products. We've embedded them below for those who missed seeing the event live.While Apple live streamed the event on YouTube, the full video isn't available on the site this time. It is, however, watchable on Apple's Event website Apple is accepting pre-orders for the new Apple Watch Series 5 and 10.2-inch iPad today, while pre-orders for the new iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro will go live on September 13 at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time.All of the new devices will start shipping out to customers on Friday, September 20.