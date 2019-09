Apple today announced that the all-new iPhone 11 , iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max models will be available to pre-order on Friday, September 13, although at a brand new time: 5 a.m. Pacific, which is 8 a.m. Eastern.In previous years, iPhone pre-orders have started at 12:01 a.m. Pacific Time.iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max pricing starts at $999 and $1,099 respectively, the same prices as the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max that they replace. The iPhone 11 starts at $699, down from $749 for the iPhone XR Updates to follow…