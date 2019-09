Coinciding with the launch of the new iPhone 11 , iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max, Apple has reshuffled its iPhone lineup, discontinuing the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. The devices will likely remain available for purchase for lower prices from select resellers around the world for the foreseeable future.Likewise, with the introduction of the Apple Watch Series 5, Apple has stopped selling Apple Watch Series 4 models. Apple Watch Series 3 models remain available, and pricing for those now starts at a reduced $199.