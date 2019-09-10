Apple Unveils iPhone 11 With Dual-Lens Rear Camera, Six New Colors, Dolby Atmos, and More

Tuesday September 10, 2019 10:52 AM PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple today unveiled the iPhone 11, the successor to the iPhone XR, with a dual-lens rear camera, six new colors, Dolby Atmos sound, a faster A13 Bionic chip, and more.


Like the iPhone XR, the iPhone 11 continues to have a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display, which is an LCD. The device features a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera with a 120-degree field of view.

There's a new camera interface that lets you see outside the frame, and you can tap to swap over to the ultra wide camera. This is ideal for landscape shots and tight spaces.

The camera also has a new Night Mode for low-light photos.


Apple's special event is underway at Steve Jobs Theater.

27 comments


Tomcolgan
Tomcolgan
15 minutes ago at 10:54 am
Disappointing, I’ll be sticking with my iPhone 7 Plus :)
Rating: 4 Votes
Unity451
Unity451
12 minutes ago at 10:56 am
I bet the "Pro" will be the "One more thing..." LAME

I hate to be "that guy," but that'd never fly back in the Steve era.
Rating: 4 Votes
dsampley
dsampley
13 minutes ago at 10:55 am
Yawn
Rating: 3 Votes
Jmausmuc
Jmausmuc
14 minutes ago at 10:54 am
Clever marketing to call it iPhone 11 - doesn’t sound so much leaks the cheap version now.

BTW: Samsung A40 costs less than 200, has a smaller bezel, OLED screen and a very small notch...

I would not buy a LCD phone on 2019/2020, especially not at this price point.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
AppleorSamsung
13 minutes ago at 10:55 am
They can’t be serious right now
Rating: 2 Votes
Jmausmuc
Jmausmuc
8 minutes ago at 11:01 am
CPU doesn’t seem like a major upgrade.
I expect next years iPhone to be epic and will be holding onto my iPhone X till than.
Rating: 1 Votes
MrGimper
MrGimper
8 minutes ago at 11:00 am
So the entire iPhone focus (pun intended) is around the camera...
Rating: 1 Votes
Jmausmuc
Jmausmuc
12 minutes ago at 10:57 am
Cringe presentation. Going over hardware specs and random video functions every phone has.

The iPhone has truely become commodity.
Rating: 1 Votes
Menel
Menel
6 minutes ago at 11:03 am

It's ok - I am not sure worth upgrading from "X" or "XS" yet...Hoping rumors on iPhone 12 are true...thats would better upgrade from what I have (X). If you have a older iPhone, maybe worth the upgrade or at least move to a X or Xs if good price.

This is XR replacement.

iPhone PRO still coming up.
Rating: 1 Votes
