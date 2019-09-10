Apple Unveils iPhone 11 With Dual-Lens Rear Camera, Six New Colors, Dolby Atmos, and More

Like the iPhone XR, the iPhone 11 continues to have a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display, which is an LCD. The device features a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera with a 120-degree field of view.
There's a new camera interface that lets you see outside the frame, and you can tap to swap over to the ultra wide camera. This is ideal for landscape shots and tight spaces.
The camera also has a new Night Mode for low-light photos.
Here’s a Night Mode comparison. It’s turned off on the left, and it’s on on the right. pic.twitter.com/11N8mIGbWd— MacRumorsLive (@macrumorslive) September 10, 2019
As rumored, the iPhone 11 features front-facing slo-mo video recording.
