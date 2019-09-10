'Apple Watch Studio' Offers Over 1,000 Different Band and Watch Finish Combinations

Previously, Apple paired case finishes with select bands, but the company's new Apple Watch Studio lets customers pick a case and band style they like. According to Apple, the new online watch studio offers over 1,000 different watch customizations, due to the added mix of case and band styles now available.
The Series 5 aluminum models are available in silver, gold, and space gray, while the stainless steel models also come in silver, gold and space gray finishes. However, new to the Series 5 are titanium cases, which come in either a natural or space black finish.
The new bands include brighter colors close to lemon and orange, as well as pine green, midnight blue, and aubergine hues. For Apple Watch Nike, there are new colors of the Nike Sport Band and reflective Nike Sport Loop, while Apple Watch Hermès introduces a color block band with Della Cavalleria print, and an all-black version.
New Apple Watch bands are available to order today from Apple's online store and in the Apple Store app, with availability beginning Friday, September 20.