New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Resubscribe Now Close

What Didn't Launch Today: Apple Tags, 16-Inch MacBook Pro, New iPad Pro Models

Tuesday September 10, 2019 1:08 pm PDT by Juli Clover
Today's event saw the launch of new iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro models, an updated 10.2-inch iPad, and new Apple Watch Series 5 models, but there are several other hardware products that we're still expecting to see this fall.

A new 16-inch MacBook Pro with slimmer bezels and a new design is expected to be released sometime in the fall of 2019, as are updated iPad Pro models, which could potentially have the same three-lens camera system that Apple just introduced in the iPhone 11 Pro.

16-inch MacBook Pro mockup
Likewise, there are hints of new Apple Tags in the iOS 13 code, suggesting that product is also nearly ready to launch. Apple Tags are Apple's Tile competitor, which will let you find lost devices.

Apple Tags are expected to outperform competitors thanks to the inclusion of ultra wide band support in new iPhone models, which is more accurate than Bluetooth for indoor positioning purposes.

While we've never heard a specific launch date bandied about for the Apple Tags, there are so many signs of the feature in iOS 13 that we're expecting to see it in the near future.


Since rumors have suggested we should expect to see a 16-inch MacBook Pro and new iPad Pro models (not to mention more info on the upcoming Mac Pro), it's quite possible Apple will hold a second event in October.

Apple did, however, unveil the 10.2-inch iPad today, so it's not entirely clear why that device wasn't saved for an October event if we're getting new iPad Pro models. It's possible Apple's October event will be a "Pro" event with details on the MacBook Pro, iPad Pro, Mac Pro, and possibly other Macs that could see a fall refresh.

Tag: September 2019 event
[ 37 comments ]


Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
ilikewhey
51 minutes ago at 01:18 pm
apple grabbing for straws when they start counting transistors on stage lol
Rating: 17 Votes
Avatar
MacUser09425
43 minutes ago at 01:25 pm
The world can only absorb so much Innovation in 1 day.
Rating: 12 Votes
Avatar
travisharger
48 minutes ago at 01:20 pm
And AppleTV. Was really hoping for an update here. Hopefully in an October event.
Rating: 8 Votes
Avatar
DocMultimedia
50 minutes ago at 01:19 pm
This October event will be a bit more interesting than recent ones. Hopefully.
Rating: 6 Votes
Avatar
mr.steevo
38 minutes ago at 01:31 pm
And, still no G5 Powerbooks.
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
alexandero
49 minutes ago at 01:20 pm
I'm looking forward to buying MacOS hardware that's cheaper than one of these new iPhones.
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
macpeach55
41 minutes ago at 01:27 pm

The world can only absorb so much Innovation in 1 day.

Then they got plenty of room still before Midnight! ;)
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
ajfahey
37 minutes ago at 01:32 pm

I'm looking forward to buying MacOS hardware that's cheaper than one of these new iPhones.

Not happening. Technology innovation has plateaued at Apple and at Intel. SSD and video tech too. No real reason anymore refresh everything anymore. All of Apple’s products are now commodities that only require replacement when broken or every 5-7 years when they just wear out. Pricing and reliability are all that matters now and high reliability will cannibalize sales so plan on planned obsolescence.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
macduke
20 minutes ago at 01:49 pm
Considering that this was not a significant upgrade, you would think if Apple was launching Apple Tags at an event next month, they would have just moved that up to this event and show it off as a primary feature for the iPhone 11. Weird. Makes me think it's not coming until Spring.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
macpeach55
20 minutes ago at 01:48 pm

I been saying that for the last few years. I'm actually kind of excited over the pixel 4... not because i hate apple or some crap, just genuinely interested what innovations they came up with that don't involve only the camera.

Yes, really; Why don't they just have "iCamera" events and the do a "And one more thing - it's also a phone"
Would be more truthful
Rating: 1 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]