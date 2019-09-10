Apple Arcade to Launch September 19 for $4.99 Per Month With One-Month Free Trial

Apple today announced that its subscription-based Apple Arcade gaming service will launch September 19 in over 150 countries for $4.99 per month, with a one-month free trial available. This price will apply to individuals or a family of up to six members and will likely vary outside the United States.

Apple Arcade will provide iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV users with access to a library of over 100 games, with no ads or additional in-app purchases. Read our Apple Arcade guide for more details and a preview of the games coming at launch.

Apple's special event is underway at Steve Jobs Theater. Refresh for updates and follow our September 2019 event hub for coverage of all of Apple's announcements today.

