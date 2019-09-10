Apple Arcade to Launch September 19 for $4.99 Per Month With One-Month Free Trial

Apple today announced that its subscription-based Apple Arcade gaming service will launch September 19 in over 150 countries for $4.99 per month, with a one-month free trial available. This price will apply to individuals or a family of up to six members and will likely vary outside the United States.
Apple Arcade will provide iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV users with access to a library of over 100 games, with no ads or additional in-app purchases. Read our Apple Arcade guide for more details and a preview of the games coming at launch.
