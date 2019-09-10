New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro Hands-On: Much-Improved Cameras Within Unsightly Bump

Tuesday September 10, 2019 2:31 pm PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple today introduced the new iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max at Steve Jobs Theater. The media had the chance to go hands-on with the devices after the keynote and have shared photos and first impressions.

First Impressions


Most of the first impressions focused on the camera upgrades and slightly tweaked design of each new iPhone.

The Verge's Dieter Bohn said he prefers the matte finish and seamless camera bump of the iPhone 11 Pro:
From the outside, the phones look and feel slightly better than the iPhone XS, though quite a lot of that is the matte finish on the back, which I really prefer — though sometimes matte glass can be more slippy than glossy. Apple says the glass is more durable, and I really do like how it is one piece, with no seam on the camera bump.

So let's talk about the camera bump: it's big. But Apple has designed the lenses on it in such a way that it isn't trying to hide the giant square on the back. I don't love it, but everybody uses a case anyway, so that will help.
SlashGear's Chris Davies was not a big fan of the camera bump, but he does understand why it was designed the way it was:
I have to confess, I wasn’t feeling Apple’s big square camera array when I saw the leaked images and renders. Even now, I’m not 100-percent a fan, particularly when you look at the iPhone 11 Pro next to the iPhone XS Max.

Still, it’s easier to accept the aesthetic necessities when it’s constructed so expertly. Had the camera bulge been grafted on, it would’ve felt clumsy; by growing it out of the glass as a whole, it’s not necessarily pretty but it does feel intentional. Combined with the easier grip of the new texture, it feels far more changed than it looks.
TechRadar's Gareth Beavis on the lower-end iPhone 11's cameras:
But enough about how this bump looks - what does it actually do? Well, two sensors live in there, both 12MP. However, this time around it's the standard lens plus an ultra-wide angle lens, enabling you to pull back to see more of a scene, with an instant visual suggestion to do so. […]

The quality of the images we took was impressive, although we couldn't test the camera hard in low-light settings, which is a real test for today's high-end smartphones. Apple is touting the night mode versions, and the test options they had for us to see looked good indeed.

The front-facing camera has been improved too, with the sensor being upgraded to 12MP to facilitate wider-angle pics when you rotate the phone landscape, as well as being able to shoot slow motion selfies as well (which Apple is infuriatingly calling Slofies).

MacRumors will have our own hands-on video of the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro in the days ahead and in-depth coverage of the new devices.

Avatar
keysofanxiety
1 hour ago at 02:35 pm
Unsightly certainly is the word. It does look like somebody’s welded something to the back of the phone. The X camera was an acquired taste but extremely understated in comparison.

I’m not fond of the smartphone camera war as it wields these products which I really don’t think will age well.
Rating: 10 Votes
Avatar
InVinoVeritasty
1 hour ago at 02:34 pm
I've always been a big Norelco fan
Rating: 10 Votes
Avatar
frosty18
1 hour ago at 02:34 pm
It looks better than it did in the leaks imo
Rating: 8 Votes
Avatar
xxray
1 hour ago at 02:39 pm
I started getting used to the new camera bump, then I saw the picture of the new 11 Pro Max next to the XS Max camera bump. Wow, the new iPhones are really ugly.
Rating: 6 Votes
Avatar
HobbesInVA
1 hour ago at 02:39 pm
The camera bump makes the phone ugly. That is the ugliest design I can remember seeing from Apple. It makes the X and XS look even better.
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
rkRusty
1 hour ago at 02:35 pm
Alternative keynote:

"Good morning! Don't bother folks!
Now I want to thank all of the retail team at Apple for making today possible..."
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
haydn!
1 hour ago at 02:36 pm
Let's be clear here. That camera array is ugly as hell. The rest of it though, looks as sleak as ever.
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
zubikov
58 minutes ago at 02:43 pm
We all need to accept that they stopped trying and move on with our lives.
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
Remy149
1 hour ago at 02:40 pm
Doesn’t bother me the bump always disappears in the Apple leather cases
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
BGPL
1 hour ago at 02:38 pm
Apple was sure to have a distinguishing feature (two cameras vs three) so everyone knows where you stand in the apple hierarchy. It's like renting an RV and having the giant 1-800 number and the "YOU CAN RENT ME!" on the side. Everyone knows you don't actually own that s***.
Rating: 3 Votes

