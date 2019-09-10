New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Apple Seeds Golden Master Version of iOS 13 to Developers

Tuesday September 10, 2019 1:13 pm PDT by Juli Clover
Apple today seeded the golden master version of iOS 13 to developers for testing purposes, three weeks releasing the eighth beta and over two months after unveiling the new operating system at the Worldwide Developers Conference.

Registered developers will need to download the profile for the iOS 13 beta from Apple's Developer Center. This beta, like earlier betas, can be downloaded over-the-air once the proper profile has been installed. The golden master version of iOS 13 represents the final software updates that will be released to the public.


iOS 13 is a huge update with a long list of new features. Perhaps the most noticeable outward-facing change is a systemwide Dark Mode that changes the entire look of the operating system from light to dark, darkening everything from system elements to apps.


Apple overhauled the Photos app, introducing a new Photos tab that curates your entire Photos library and shows you a selection of highlights organized by day, month, or year, and there are revamped Photo editing tools.


For the first time, you can edit video right in the Photos app, cropping, rotating, applying filters, and adjusting lighting and color. There's a new High-Key Mono lighting effect, and for Portrait Lighting in general, intensity can be adjusted.

There's a less obtrusive volume HUD, a new Find My app that combines Find My iPhone and Find My Friends and lets you track your devices even with they don't have an LTE or WiFi connection.


A Sign In with Apple feature gives you a convenient and data safe way to sign into apps and websites, providing an alternative to Facebook and Google sign in options. Apple's even able to generate single-use randomized email addresses so you don't have to give your real info to apps and websites.


Maps features a new street-level "Look Around" mode and a Collections feature for making lists of places, Reminders has been entirely overhauled to make it more functional, there's a profile option in Messages along with new Memoji and Animoji stickers, and Siri has a new voice.


CarPlay in iOS 13 has been overhauled with a new look, multiple sets of AirPods (or Powerbeats Pro) can be connected to the same phone so you can share music with a friend, Siri on HomePod can detect multiple voices for multi-user support, and HomePod also supports Handoff.


There are a ton of additional new features and changes coming in iOS 13, and for a full rundown of what you can expect, you should check out our iOS 13 roundup. Apple will release iOS 13 on Thursday, September 19.

Top Rated Comments

jsmith189
51 minutes ago at 01:15 pm
too bad I was impatient and installed 13.1.

Eliottjames
51 minutes ago at 01:15 pm
Is there a way to download this OTA rather than 13.1?
WAM2
49 minutes ago at 01:18 pm
Apple Watch??
Jmausmuc
31 minutes ago at 01:35 pm

Just FYI - The Developer Page for iOS 13 GM has ipsw images only and no profile. It also states that macOS Catalina beta or XCode 11 GM is required to install.


What BS - why do they make it so hard?
Jmausmuc
46 minutes ago at 01:21 pm
How do I install this? OTA Update Shows 13.1
farleysmaster
44 minutes ago at 01:23 pm

This beta, like earlier betas, can be downloaded over-the-air once the proper profile has been installed.

Can it?
