Apple Online Store Back Up, Pre-Orders Launch for Apple Watch Series 5 and 7th-Generation iPad

Tuesday September 10, 2019 11:49 am PDT by Juli Clover
Apple's online store is back up and Apple has begun accepting pre-orders for the new 10.2-inch 7th-generation iPad and the Apple Watch Series 5.


The new 10.2-inch iPad is similar to the 9.7-inch iPad, but with a bigger display and a faster A10 Fusion chip. It comes in silver, space gray, and gold, with pricing that starts at $329.

Apple Watch Series 5 models feature an always-on display, a new Compass app and compass features for navigation improvements, and international emergency calling.

Apple Watch Series 5 models are available in aluminum, stainless steel, titanium, and ceramic, with pricing starting at $399 for the aluminum GPS models and $499 for the aluminum LTE models. Stainless steel models are priced starting at $699, titanium models are priced starting at $799, and ceramic models are priced starting at $899. You can choose to pair an Apple Watch body with whichever band you like thanks to Apple's new "Apple Watch Studio."

Pre-orders are starting today, with the new devices set to ship out to customers on their official launch date, Friday, September 20.

Apple is continuing to sell the Apple Watch Series 3 priced starting at $199. The Apple Watch Series 4 has been discontinued.

iPhone models won't be available for pre-order today, with Apple accepting preorders for the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max on September 13 at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time or 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

M.PaulCezanne
41 minutes ago at 11:52 am
Seems more like Apple Watch Series 4.5
hexum23
37 minutes ago at 11:56 am
Very unimpressed with this year’s releases. Very few reasons for anyone with iPhone X/iPhone XS or watch series 4 to upgrade.
GadgetBen
33 minutes ago at 12:00 pm
Any reason why we can't compare the Series 4 AW with the Series 5 Apple? Could it be that there is not much of a difference?



WilliamG
37 minutes ago at 11:56 am

Those of you thinking of upgrading your watch who are on S3/S4 - realize you're paying 500+ dollars for an always on display - that might burn in on an OLED watch.


Yeah that’s not enough for me to upgrade my Series 4. Not a chance.
WilliamG
36 minutes ago at 11:57 am

Very unimpressed with this year’s releases. Very few reasons for anyone with iPhone X/iPhone XS or watch series 4 to upgrade.


Agreed. Was a very awkward keynote. It was as if the presenters were trying really hard to be excited about unexciting products.
crawfish963
37 minutes ago at 11:56 am
I felt like this year's September event was rushed, left out tons of details (no mention of hardware in S5 watch for example), and spent an extraordinarily long amount of time on the new iPhone camera as there is really nothing of note about the phone otherwise. I'm actually more disappointed than I expected to be.
Attirex
37 minutes ago at 11:56 am
Always-on not enough to upgrade from my 4. So I guess that's exciting.....for me.
Bug-Creator
35 minutes ago at 11:58 am

I was happy with the prices on Arcade and Apple TV+ (especially happy with the free year of ATV+ with purchase of a new iPhone, iPad or Mac).


Lets be honest for most of us this means we'll never have to pay for it.....
gugy
43 minutes ago at 11:50 am
Time to update my S3.
Bustycat
26 minutes ago at 12:07 pm

Did anyone say when ios13 is out?

iOS 13: September 19
iPadOS: September 30

From https://apple.com
