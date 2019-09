Apple Online Store Back Up, Pre-Orders Launch for Apple Watch Series 5 and 7th-Generation iPad

Apple's online store is back up and Apple has begun accepting pre-orders for the new 10.2-inch 7th-generation iPad and the Apple Watch Series 5.The new 10.2-inch iPad is similar to the 9.7-inch iPad , but with a bigger display and a faster A10 Fusion chip. It comes in silver, space gray, and gold, with pricing that starts at $329.Apple Watch Series 5 models feature an always-on display, a new Compass app and compass features for navigation improvements, and international emergency calling.Apple Watch Series 5 models are available in aluminum, stainless steel, titanium, and ceramic, with pricing starting at $399 for the aluminum GPS models and $499 for the aluminum LTE models. Stainless steel models are priced starting at $699, titanium models are priced starting at $799, and ceramic models are priced starting at $899. You can choose to pair an Apple Watch body with whichever band you like thanks to Apple's new " Apple Watch Studio."Pre-orders are starting today, with the new devices set to ship out to customers on their official launch date, Friday, September 20.Apple is continuing to sell the Apple Watch Series 3 priced starting at $199. The Apple Watch Series 4 has been discontinued.iPhone models won't be available for pre-order today, with Apple accepting preorders for the iPhone 11 , iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max on September 13 at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time or 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.