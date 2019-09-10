Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
Apple Online Store Back Up, Pre-Orders Launch for Apple Watch Series 5 and 7th-Generation iPad
The new 10.2-inch iPad is similar to the 9.7-inch iPad, but with a bigger display and a faster A10 Fusion chip. It comes in silver, space gray, and gold, with pricing that starts at $329.
Apple Watch Series 5 models feature an always-on display, a new Compass app and compass features for navigation improvements, and international emergency calling.
Apple Watch Series 5 models are available in aluminum, stainless steel, titanium, and ceramic, with pricing starting at $399 for the aluminum GPS models and $499 for the aluminum LTE models. Stainless steel models are priced starting at $699, titanium models are priced starting at $799, and ceramic models are priced starting at $899. You can choose to pair an Apple Watch body with whichever band you like thanks to Apple's new "Apple Watch Studio."
Pre-orders are starting today, with the new devices set to ship out to customers on their official launch date, Friday, September 20.
Apple is continuing to sell the Apple Watch Series 3 priced starting at $199. The Apple Watch Series 4 has been discontinued.
iPhone models won't be available for pre-order today, with Apple accepting preorders for the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max on September 13 at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time or 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.
Those of you thinking of upgrading your watch who are on S3/S4 - realize you're paying 500+ dollars for an always on display - that might burn in on an OLED watch.
Yeah that’s not enough for me to upgrade my Series 4. Not a chance.
Very unimpressed with this year’s releases. Very few reasons for anyone with iPhone X/iPhone XS or watch series 4 to upgrade.
Agreed. Was a very awkward keynote. It was as if the presenters were trying really hard to be excited about unexciting products.
I was happy with the prices on Arcade and Apple TV+ (especially happy with the free year of ATV+ with purchase of a new iPhone, iPad or Mac).
Lets be honest for most of us this means we'll never have to pay for it.....
Did anyone say when ios13 is out?iOS 13: September 19
iPadOS: September 30
From https://apple.com
