Apple's New iPhone Lineup: iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11, iPhone XR and iPhone 8
At the top of the line, the iPhone 11 Pro is priced starting at $1,099 for 64GB of storage, while the iPhone 8 is now the lowest cost device Apple offers, priced starting at $449 for 64GB storage.
The iPhone 11, meanwhile, is priced starting at $699, while the iPhone 11 Pro is $999. Apple's iPhone XR is priced starting at $549. Below is Apple's full lineup with pricing for each phone and storage tier:
iPhone 11 Pro Max
- 64GB - $1,099
- 256GB - $1,249
- 512GB - $1,449
- 64GB - $999
- 256GB - $1,149
- 512GB - $1,349
- 64GB - $699
- 128GB - $749
- 256GB - $849
- 64GB - $599
- 128GB - $649
- 64GB - $549
- 128GB - $599
- 64GB - $449
- 128GB - $499
Apple will open up pre-orders for the new iPhones on Friday, September 13 at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time or 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.
That said it's infuriating the storage prices on the Pro end. Apple knows very well 64gb is a joke.
No wonder Phil did not have the "courage" to mention the storage capacity.
I'm in for a new iPhone as I'm still using a SE. But those prices, it's ridiculous. It's just a f**ing phone albeit a powerful one. But I don't need that much power on my phone for my social media, my browsing, my navigation, my streaming video, my occasional game and oh yes, calling. The SE is already sufficiently powered already to do just that. What do I gain over my SE with those overpriced phones? Galileo support? Well, the 8 supports it already. Larger screen? I actually don't want a larger phone. Better camera. Yup - but when taking pictures, I prefer to use my fabulous Fuji XT.
When I drop my SE, I guess I'll just buy another SE on Craigslist or Ebay. It would then be my fourth already.
Sorry but $699 for an iPhone with the latest processors, graphics, camera, speakers and battery is not overpriced.
This was definitely a "by iteration only" event.
and what about the China tax :confused:
That comes in the form of 64GB base storage. For the third straight year, in a world where NAND prices have crashed.
Great battery life improvements and aggressive pricing for iPhone 11.
I'm about done with iPhones. i use to upgrade every year but these prices are crazy now.Believe it or not, iPhones last longer than a year. Nowadays you can keep them for three, four, five years and they continue to work fine. In fact, I'm still using a 6s Plus from 2015.
These prices are indeed making it easier to not upgrade as often.
I'm going with the iPhone 11 128gb (currently 7) but still pissed that they don't even have a smaller version instead of this huge screen. 256gb pro is not worth the money.
