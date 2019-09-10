New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Apple's New iPhone Lineup: iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11, iPhone XR and iPhone 8

Tuesday September 10, 2019 12:43 pm PDT by Juli Clover
With the launch of the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro models, Apple has overhauled its current iPhone lineup. The iPhone 7 and 7 Plus have been discontinued, as have the iPhone XS and XS Max, while the iPhone XR and the iPhone 8 are sticking around.

At the top of the line, the iPhone 11 Pro is priced starting at $1,099 for 64GB of storage, while the iPhone 8 is now the lowest cost device Apple offers, priced starting at $449 for 64GB storage.


The iPhone 11, meanwhile, is priced starting at $699, while the iPhone 11 Pro is $999. Apple's iPhone XR is priced starting at $549. Below is Apple's full lineup with pricing for each phone and storage tier:

iPhone 11 Pro Max
  • 64GB - $1,099
  • 256GB - $1,249
  • 512GB - $1,449
iPhone 11 Pro
  • 64GB - $999
  • 256GB - $1,149
  • 512GB - $1,349
iPhone 11
  • 64GB - $699
  • 128GB - $749
  • 256GB - $849
iPhone XR
  • 64GB - $599
  • 128GB - $649
iPhone 8 Plus
  • 64GB - $549
  • 128GB - $599
iPhone 8
  • 64GB - $449
  • 128GB - $499
These prices are for iPhones in the United States. Pricing will vary depending on country.

Apple will open up pre-orders for the new iPhones on Friday, September 13 at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time or 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Pelea
Pelea
1 hour ago at 01:03 pm
i expected the pro to come with 16gb of storage and am VERY dissapointed it came with 64gb. NO ONE NEEDS that much storage
Rating: 13 Votes
Avatar
ouimetnick
1 hour ago at 12:59 pm
It's amazing that a base model with a larger screen starts at $1099 and ships with 64GB. That's funny. :D:p
Rating: 8 Votes
gugy
gugy
1 hour ago at 01:00 pm
The iPhone 11 price drop was nice.
That said it's infuriating the storage prices on the Pro end. Apple knows very well 64gb is a joke.
No wonder Phil did not have the "courage" to mention the storage capacity.
Rating: 6 Votes
samcraig
samcraig
1 hour ago at 12:58 pm
Phone prices have gotten out of hand. Granted it's the top of the line/storage - but $1449 for a phone?

now get off my lawn

now get off my lawn
Rating: 6 Votes
Avatar
AppleHaterLover
56 minutes ago at 01:12 pm

I'm in for a new iPhone as I'm still using a SE. But those prices, it's ridiculous. It's just a f**ing phone albeit a powerful one. But I don't need that much power on my phone for my social media, my browsing, my navigation, my streaming video, my occasional game and oh yes, calling. The SE is already sufficiently powered already to do just that. What do I gain over my SE with those overpriced phones? Galileo support? Well, the 8 supports it already. Larger screen? I actually don't want a larger phone. Better camera. Yup - but when taking pictures, I prefer to use my fabulous Fuji XT.
When I drop my SE, I guess I'll just buy another SE on Craigslist or Ebay. It would then be my fourth already.


Sorry but $699 for an iPhone with the latest processors, graphics, camera, speakers and battery is not overpriced.
When I drop my SE, I guess I'll just buy another SE on Craigslist or Ebay. It would then be my fourth already.


Sorry but $699 for an iPhone with the latest processors, graphics, camera, speakers and battery is not overpriced.
Rating: 5 Votes
JPack
JPack
1 hour ago at 12:58 pm
Only consolation is the $699 iPhone 11.

This was definitely a "by iteration only" event.
Rating: 5 Votes
JPack
JPack
1 hour ago at 01:06 pm

and what about the China tax :confused:


That comes in the form of 64GB base storage. For the third straight year, in a world where NAND prices have crashed.
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
Baymowe335
1 hour ago at 12:45 pm
Solid lineup all ready for the Christmas quarter.

Great battery life improvements and aggressive pricing for iPhone 11.
Rating: 3 Votes
redheeler
redheeler
1 hour ago at 01:07 pm

I'm about done with iPhones. i use to upgrade every year but these prices are crazy now.

Believe it or not, iPhones last longer than a year. Nowadays you can keep them for three, four, five years and they continue to work fine. In fact, I'm still using a 6s Plus from 2015.

These prices are indeed making it easier to not upgrade as often.
Rating: 3 Votes
meru890
meru890
1 hour ago at 12:58 pm
It's funny how the entry pro models start with 64GB. If you would be a "pro" director and "record" a video in 4k 60frames it will hold for a couple of minutes footage. Clever as they are they don't offer 128gb so you have to go with 256. So it's only an entry model in theory but you actually have to buy at least the 256 version.

I'm going with the iPhone 11 128gb (currently 7) but still pissed that they don't even have a smaller version instead of this huge screen. 256gb pro is not worth the money.
Rating: 3 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]