Apple's New iPhone Lineup: iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11, iPhone XR and iPhone 8

With the launch of the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro models, Apple has overhauled its current iPhone lineup. The iPhone 7 and 7 Plus have been discontinued, as have the iPhone XS and XS Max, while the iPhone XR and the iPhone 8 are sticking around.At the top of the line, the iPhone 11 Pro is priced starting at $1,099 for 64GB of storage, while the iPhone 8 is now the lowest cost device Apple offers, priced starting at $449 for 64GB storage.The iPhone 11 , meanwhile, is priced starting at $699, while the iPhone 11 Pro is $999. Apple's iPhone XR is priced starting at $549. Below is Apple's full lineup with pricing for each phone and storage tier:These prices are for iPhones in the United States. Pricing will vary depending on country.Apple will open up pre-orders for the new iPhones on Friday, September 13 at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time or 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.