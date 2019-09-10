Apple Rolls Out New Cases for iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max

Tuesday September 10, 2019 12:50 PM PDT by Mitchel Broussard
Alongside the reveal of the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max, Apple today launched all-new case options for shoppers to choose from. Below you'll find every new case available on Apple.com, all of which you can order from today.

iPhone 11


iPhone 11 Pro


  • Clear Case - $39
  • Silicone Case (Clementine, Pine Green, Alaskan Blue, Pink Sand, Midnight Blue, White, Black, Product Red) - $39
  • Leather Case (Meyer Lemon, Forest Green, Midnight Blue, Saddle Brown, Black, Product Red) - $49
  • Leather Folio (Aubergine, Black) - $129

iPhone 11 Pro Max


  • Clear Case - $39
  • Silicone Case (Clementine, Pine Green, Alaskan Blue, Pink Sand, Midnight Blue, White, Black, Product Red) - $39
  • Leather Case (Meyer Lemon, Forest Green, Midnight Blue, Saddle Brown, Black, Product Red) - $49
  • Leather Folio (Aubergine, Black) - $129
We've got more details from today's event in our articles on the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

mxmgodin
1 hour ago at 01:02 pm
The lack of options for the base 11 model is pretty disappointing. No leather cases, and only black and white for the silicon one... :/
KrisLord
1 hour ago at 01:03 pm

The lack of options for the base 11 model is pretty disappointing. No leather cases, and only black and white for the silicon one... :/


i also came to say how disappointing there’s no leather option for the 11.


I’m upgrading my X and I’m happy enough with the 11 rather than the Pro, but want a leather case.
itsmilo
57 minutes ago at 01:14 pm
They looks so bad with that huge camera cut out and the phone color looking through
Kardinal1911
48 minutes ago at 01:22 pm
Why didn’t they make cases that match the colors of the phone
Apple'sMessyProductLineup
51 minutes ago at 01:19 pm
The cases that don't match with the underlying iPhone color are incredibly ugly. Sums up the state of modern day Apple.

Barf!
