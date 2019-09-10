Apple Rolls Out New Cases for iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max

Alongside the reveal of the iPhone 11
, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max, Apple today launched all-new case options for shoppers to choose from. Below you'll find every new case available on Apple.com
, all of which you can order from today.
iPhone 11
iPhone 11 Pro
- Clear Case - $39
- Silicone Case (Clementine, Pine Green, Alaskan Blue, Pink Sand, Midnight Blue, White, Black, Product Red) - $39
- Leather Case (Meyer Lemon, Forest Green, Midnight Blue, Saddle Brown, Black, Product Red) - $49
- Leather Folio (Aubergine, Black) - $129
iPhone 11 Pro Max
- Clear Case - $39
- Silicone Case (Clementine, Pine Green, Alaskan Blue, Pink Sand, Midnight Blue, White, Black, Product Red) - $39
- Leather Case (Meyer Lemon, Forest Green, Midnight Blue, Saddle Brown, Black, Product Red) - $49
- Leather Folio (Aubergine, Black) - $129
We've got more details from today's event in our articles on the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max
.