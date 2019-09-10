Apple Releasing macOS Catalina Update in October

Tuesday September 10, 2019 12:18 PM PDT by Juli Clover
Apple's latest Mac operating system, macOS Catalina, will see a launch sometime in October, the company announced today following its iPhone-centric event.

While iOS 13 and watchOS 6 will launch on Thursday, September 19, macOS Catalina will not be coming out at the same time.


Apple has not provided details on when specifically macOS Catalina will launch in October, so it could come at any time during the month.

Apple has in the past staggered the releases of its new software updates, so it's not too much of a surprise to see macOS Catalina launching at a later date.

If Apple holds an October event that sees the launch of new Macs, such as the rumored 16-inch MacBook Pro, macOS Catalina could be timed with the release of the new machines.

Related Roundup: macOS Catalina
13 comments


Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
jens.tijtgat
14 minutes ago at 12:28 pm
I hope Apple support is prepared for all the customers 'upgrading' their reminders app and have it stop syncing with their Mac..
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
puckhead193
19 minutes ago at 12:22 pm

I think we will have another event in October and Catalina will launch then.

along with new mac pro and hopefully 16" MBP!!!
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
TheSkywalker77
19 minutes ago at 12:22 pm
Figures, Catalina is nowhere near ready for a public release.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Icaras
18 minutes ago at 12:23 pm
I'm so scared of this release. Already got burned by the beta.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
thecastle
19 minutes ago at 12:23 pm
Good. Catalina betas right now are way too buggy, let the engineers take some more weeks to address the issues instead of rushing a release.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Lozza013
22 minutes ago at 12:20 pm
I think we will have another event in October and Catalina will launch then.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
michaeldpotter
12 minutes ago at 12:29 pm

I hope Apple support is prepared for all the customers 'upgrading' their reminders app and have it stop syncing with their Mac..


This is exactly what I was thinking. I wonder how they are going to handle that?
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Chris The Bipolarbear
12 minutes ago at 12:30 pm
Could do with an updated beta though
Rating: 1 Votes
[ Read All Comments ]