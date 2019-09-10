Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
iPhone 11 and 11 Pro Available Unlocked at Launch Day, AppleCare+ Priced at $199 for 11 Pro and $149 for 11
Customers will also be able to purchase iPhones for AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon if desired, using "Apple iPhone Payments" with the Apple Card, a carrier's device payment program, or the Apple iPhone Upgrade program, which includes AppleCare+ coverage.
The Apple iPhone Payments option is new this year, and it will allow users to pay for their iPhones using Apple Card to receive 3 percent back Daily Cash with each payment. Apple is not offering a no interest payment plan with the Apple Card, however.
AppleCare+ for the new iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max is priced at $199, which is the same price as AppleCare+ was for the iPhone XS and XS Max.
AppleCare+ for the new iPhone 11 is priced at $149, which is the same price as AppleCare+ for the iPhone XR.
AppleCare+ extends the warranty of the new iPhones to 24 months and also covers two incidents of accidental damage with a service fee of $29 for screen damage or $99 for other damage.
Apple says that its newest iPhones are more water resistant (IP68 and water resistant at two meters (iPhone 11) and four meters (iPhone 11 Pro) for 30 minutes) and more shatter resistant with more durable glass, but AppleCare+ is still a good idea for peace of mind, especially for those who prefer to go without a case.
The iPhone 11 and the iPhone 11 Pro models will be available for pre-order on Friday, September 13 at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time or 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.