Apple TV+ Launching November 1 for $4.99 Per Month

Tuesday September 10, 2019 10:20 AM PDT by Mitchel Broussard
Apple today announced that its streaming TV service, Apple TV+, will launch on November 1 for the price of $4.99 per month. The service will be available in over 100 countries and regions.


Launch shows include The Morning Show, Dickinson, See, For All Mankind, and The Elephant Queen. You'll be able to watch each show on Apple TV, iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, and more.
“With Apple TV+, we are presenting all-original stories from the best, brightest and most creative minds, and we know viewers will find their new favorite show or movie on our service,” said Zack Van Amburg, Apple’s head of Worldwide Video. “Each Apple TV+ original offers its own unique story, fresh perspective and powerful message — all meant to entertain, connect and inspire cultural conversations.”
There will be a seven day free trial, and from today if you purchase any iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, or Mac you'll get one year of Apple TV+ for free. Family sharing will allow up to six family members to share one subscription to the streaming TV service.

Other launch day series include Helpsters, Snoopy in Space, Ghostwriter, Servant, Truth Be Told, Little America, The Banker, and Hala. Subscribers will be able to watch these shows online and offline, ad-free, and on demand.

Starting today, users can add Apple TV+ series to their Up Next list on the Apple TV app, in order to be notified when the first episodes are available. Some shows will premiere with three episodes, and then one episode will roll out each week afterwards. Additionally, other shows will debut with full seasons at once.

Apple's special event is underway at Steve Jobs Theater. Refresh for updates and follow our September 2019 event hub for coverage of all of Apple's announcements today.

Tag: September 2019 event
16 comments


Avatar
MRGRAY6997
46 minutes ago at 10:23 am
Free with iPhone purchase is genius idea gets you locked in without paying also shows off inventory meaning movies and shows for free. After a year people will pay for it
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
dominiongamma
47 minutes ago at 10:22 am
Wow that’s not a bad price
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Creek0512
38 minutes ago at 10:31 am

Disney: Disney+ $6.99
Apple: Hold my beer

Unless you signed up for the D23 promo for Disney+ which works out to $3.92 per month for 3 years.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
e1me5
46 minutes ago at 10:22 am
Disney: Disney+ $6.99
Apple: Hold my beer
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
BJMRamage
38 minutes ago at 10:31 am

I may be replacing an Apple TV every year if I can keep getting it for free.


It could be cheaper to keep an existing appleTV and then just pay $60/year instead.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
dominiongamma
46 minutes ago at 10:23 am

Disney: Disney+ $6.99
Apple: Hold my beer

Battle of the content has begun
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
GREEN4U
42 minutes ago at 10:27 am
Streaming services are lame. They told us to cut cable but now you have to have several small accounts that add up. Fortunately I stream everything illegally for free. Haha.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Agit21
41 minutes ago at 10:28 am
Lol Apple going the android route. Just be cheap, people will buy
Rating: 1 Votes
