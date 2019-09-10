Apple TV+ Launching November 1 for $4.99 Per Month

Launch shows include The Morning Show, Dickinson, See, For All Mankind, and The Elephant Queen. You'll be able to watch each show on Apple TV, iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, and more.
“With Apple TV+, we are presenting all-original stories from the best, brightest and most creative minds, and we know viewers will find their new favorite show or movie on our service,” said Zack Van Amburg, Apple’s head of Worldwide Video. “Each Apple TV+ original offers its own unique story, fresh perspective and powerful message — all meant to entertain, connect and inspire cultural conversations.”There will be a seven day free trial, and from today if you purchase any iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, or Mac you'll get one year of Apple TV+ for free. Family sharing will allow up to six family members to share one subscription to the streaming TV service.
Other launch day series include Helpsters, Snoopy in Space, Ghostwriter, Servant, Truth Be Told, Little America, The Banker, and Hala. Subscribers will be able to watch these shows online and offline, ad-free, and on demand.
Starting today, users can add Apple TV+ series to their Up Next list on the Apple TV app, in order to be notified when the first episodes are available. Some shows will premiere with three episodes, and then one episode will roll out each week afterwards. Additionally, other shows will debut with full seasons at once.
