Apple to Release iOS 13 on September 19, iOS 13.1 and iPadOS on September 30

Tuesday September 10, 2019 12:11 pm PDT by Juli Clover
Apple is planning to release iOS 13 on Thursday, September 19, which is one day before new iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max devices are set to ship out to customers on September 20.

Apple announced the upcoming software launch date following its iPhone event that saw the unveiling of new devices.


Following the release of iOS 13 on September 19, Apple will release iOS 13.1 on Monday, September 30, which is well after new iPhone devices have shipped out.

Developers and public beta testers who have already upgraded to iOS 13.1 on a main may want to downgrade to iOS 13 to be able to restore their new iPhones from an iCloud backup on launch day.

iPadOS 13 will not be launching alongside iOS 13 and will instead come out on September 30 for the iPad Air 2 and later, all iPad Pro models, iPad 5th generation and later, and iPad mini 4 and later.

Avatar
chucker23n1
14 minutes ago at 12:26 pm

Not sure how an almost-trillion dollar company managed not to have the software ready in time. I would have thought Apple would thrown as many devs at the issues as needed to get things done in time.


That's not how it works. ('https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Brooks%27s_law')
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
Seanm87
27 minutes ago at 12:13 pm
September 30th for ipados! What the hell!
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Jmausmuc
23 minutes ago at 12:16 pm
How about the iOS 13 GM?
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
ShyDrA
23 minutes ago at 12:17 pm
13.0 GM anytime soon?
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
BootsWalking
25 minutes ago at 12:15 pm
Apple seems to be running behind on software this year. First the 13.1 feature fork before the official 13 release, then the delay on the new computational photo mode announced today, and now the staggered release for iPad OS. Fine with me - whatever it takes to get it stable
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Mabus51
25 minutes ago at 12:15 pm
Guess they needed more time. Makes since with .1 beta hitting suddenly in late August. That .1 beta release caused a lot of confusion.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Mabus51
16 minutes ago at 12:24 pm

Interesting that they'd even bother shipping iOS 13.0 at all on non-11 iPhones if 13.1 is coming just 11 days later.

They aren’t going to delay shipping the phone. So it needed to ship with what they had finished.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
chucker23n1
13 minutes ago at 12:26 pm

They aren’t going to delay shipping the phone. So it needed to ship with what they had finished.


Yes, but since they're apparently not shipping 13.0 on iPads, they could've also decided not to ship 13.0 on any iPhone other than the 11.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
tito2020
28 minutes ago at 12:12 pm
Friday the 13th apple is doomed
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
BootsWalking
18 minutes ago at 12:22 pm

Well portrait mode was delayed when it came
out


Yes, but that was one staggered feature vs an entire OS being feature-forked (13.1) and another one delayed (iPad OS).
Rating: 1 Votes

