Apple to Release iOS 13 on September 19, iOS 13.1 and iPadOS on September 30
Apple announced the upcoming software launch date following its iPhone event that saw the unveiling of new devices.
Following the release of iOS 13 on September 19, Apple will release iOS 13.1 on Monday, September 30, which is well after new iPhone devices have shipped out.
Developers and public beta testers who have already upgraded to iOS 13.1 on a main may want to downgrade to iOS 13 to be able to restore their new iPhones from an iCloud backup on launch day.
iPadOS 13 will not be launching alongside iOS 13 and will instead come out on September 30 for the iPad Air 2 and later, all iPad Pro models, iPad 5th generation and later, and iPad mini 4 and later.
Not sure how an almost-trillion dollar company managed not to have the software ready in time. I would have thought Apple would thrown as many devs at the issues as needed to get things done in time.
That's not how it works. ('https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Brooks%27s_law')
Interesting that they'd even bother shipping iOS 13.0 at all on non-11 iPhones if 13.1 is coming just 11 days later.They aren’t going to delay shipping the phone. So it needed to ship with what they had finished.
Yes, but since they're apparently not shipping 13.0 on iPads, they could've also decided not to ship 13.0 on any iPhone other than the 11.
Well portrait mode was delayed when it came
out
Yes, but that was one staggered feature vs an entire OS being feature-forked (13.1) and another one delayed (iPad OS).
