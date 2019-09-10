Apple Unveils New Low-Cost 10.2-inch iPad Starting at $329

The new iPad includes an A10 Fusion chip, support for the first-gen Apple Pencil, and a Smart Connector for attaching Apple's Smart Keyboard.
"The new iPad packs even more value into our most popular and affordable iPad model featuring a bigger 10.2-inch Retina display, support for Apple Pencil and for the first time, the full-size Smart Keyboard," said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s vice president of Product Marketing. “The new iPad was built to run iPadOS, which introduces powerful new ways to multitask, manage and mark up documents, use Apple Pencil and view more information at a glance on a redesigned Home screen. This new iPad with iPadOS takes everything people love about our most popular iPad and makes it even better for creating, learning, working and playing."The new seventh-generation iPad comes in silver, space gray and gold finishes in 32GB and 128GB configurations. iPad starts at $329 for the Wi-Fi model and $459 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model.
Apple's most affordable iPad, which is made from 100 percent recycled aluminum for the first time, starts shipping September 30, and orders start today.
