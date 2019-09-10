Apple Offering Free Year of Apple TV+ With Purchase of iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod Touch or Mac

Apple plans to offer Apple TV+ for $4.99 per month for the whole family with Family Sharing, but is also giving away a one year Apple TV+ subscription for free to any customer who purchases an iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, or Mac.
That means when you order one of Apple's new iPhones, the new 10.2-inch $329 iPad, or another product, you're going to get Apple TV for free.
When it becomes available, Apple TV+ will offer the following shows:
- See: See stars Jason Momoa and Alfre Woodard. Set 600 years in the future, a virus has decimated humankind and left survivors blind.
- The Morning Show: The Morning Show stars Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Steve Carell. It is a cutthroat drama that explores the world of morning news and the ego, ambition, and misguided search for power behind the people who deliver morning news.
- Dickinson: - Dickinson stars Hailee Steinfeld as Emily Dickinson, and the show explores the constraints of society, gender, and family.
- For All Mankind: Directed by Ronald D. Moore, For All Mankind explores what might have happened had the global space race never ended.
- Helpsters: A children's show from the makers of Sesame Street that focuses on teaching youngsters the foundations of coding.
- Snoopy in Space: An original from Peanuts Worldwide. Snoopy follows his dreams to become an astronaut.
- Ghostwriter: Follows four kids who are brought together by a mysterious ghost in a neighborhood bookstore.
- The Elephant Queen: A documentary that follows a matriarch elephant and her herd.
- Oprah Winfrey: Oprah Winfrey hosts a show talking to the world's most compelling authors to build a global book club community.
Apple TV shows will be available both online and offline with no ads. Each TV show premiering when the service launches will have at least three episodes available, with the rest released on a weekly basis. Some shows will have full seasons available all at once.
Apple TV+ will launch on Friday, November 1 in more than 100 countries. It will be available on the Apple TV app on iPhone and iPad, the Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac, and on the web at tv.apple.com.
Those who don't get a free year subscription for purchasing a new device can get a free seven-day trial to give it a try.