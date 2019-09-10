New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

New iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro Models Ditch 3D Touch in Favor of Haptic Touch

Tuesday September 10, 2019 12:53 pm PDT by Juli Clover
When introducing the new iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro models on stage this morning during the "By Innovation Only" keynote, Apple execs mentioned "Haptic Touch" as one of the new features on the devices.

Haptic Touch is also listed as one of the features on the technical specifications page for each device, which means the rumors were true - Apple has officially nixed 3D Touch in its newest iPhones.


Last year, the iPhone XR was introduced with a Haptic Touch feature that replaces 3D Touch, which has now expanded to the entire iPhone lineup.

Haptic Touch does many of the same things that 3D Touch does so new iPhone users will not be missing out on much functionality, but it's not quite the same as the 3D Touch feature.


Rather than a pressure sensitive pop, Haptic Touch is a long press that's similar to the long press on other devices like the iPad but paired with haptic feedback so you get a little electric response when you press.

3D Touch had multiple levels of responsiveness due to the pressure sensitivity, which is not available with Haptic Touch. This allowed for "peek" and "pop" gestures that did different things depending on the force of the touch.

Apple first introduced 3D Touch in the iPhone 6s and the iPhone 6s Plus, and it was used in the iPhone 7, iPhone 8, iPhone X and iPhone XS models before being discontinued.

Avatar
Pakaku
57 minutes ago at 01:10 pm
For a "Pro" phone, it seems like such a step backwards to ditch 3D Touch hardware for a longer, time-consuming, inferior option
Rating: 20 Votes
Avatar
840quadra
56 minutes ago at 01:10 pm
Sad day. Loss of the the truly unique input method only Apple had, yet famously didn't properly support or educate customers how to use.

Used to be able to 3D Touch and instantly get contextual menus, and do other functions in the system. Now we have long press which (as the name states) takes longer, now rebranded as something new.
Rating: 17 Votes
Avatar
C DM
57 minutes ago at 01:10 pm
It's too bad Haptic Touch is not as good as 3D Touch.
Rating: 17 Votes
Avatar
JPack
59 minutes ago at 01:08 pm
Remember when Ming-Chi Kuo said this more than a year ago? Then some people vehemently denied it.

To be fair, removing the 3D Touch layer (0.5mm) allows for a much thicker battery.
Rating: 8 Votes
Avatar
Onelifenofear
51 minutes ago at 01:16 pm

3D touch was a gimmick - a hardware-level feature that Apple touted as something unique but when you undress it, it was essentially a long-press.


Except it isn’t I use it all the time on emails and photos. Soft press to preview then click though to open it.
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
miniroll32
1 hour ago at 01:06 pm
In other words; Haptic Touch is all software based, 3D Touch was hardware. Makes sense they would do this as the pressure sensitivity never offered any tangible benefits.
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
hlfway2anywhere
56 minutes ago at 01:11 pm
I've been using iOS 13 for awhile and have found basically zero instances where the "peek" and "pop" features even still exist.

3D touch was a gimmick - a feature that Apple touted as something unique but when you undress it, it was essentially a long-press.


it wasn't "essentially" a long press at all. it was a pressure sensitive press.
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
WilliamG
52 minutes ago at 01:15 pm

In other words; Haptic Touch is all software based, 3D Touch was hardware. Makes sense they would do this as the pressure sensitivity never offered any tangible benefits.


I use it all the time for selecting text.
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
aloshka
30 minutes ago at 01:37 pm

3D touch was a gimmick - a hardware-level feature that Apple touted as something unique but when you undress it, it was essentially a long-press.


Write up some text. Force touch your keyboard, move your finger around. See how it's moving the cursor. Now press harder, see how it's now selecting text instead?

Most useful keyboard feature available on a smartphone. And no, pressing and holding for 1 second to get "cursor" mode is not the same thing. You can't select text past that.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
NT1440
40 minutes ago at 01:27 pm
This is my one hesitation in upgrading from my 6s. I absolutely LOVE force touch. I get I’m in the extreme minority here but I thought it was such an elegant feature that I’ve used every day since I got this phone.
Rating: 2 Votes

