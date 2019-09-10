iPhone 11 Models Feature 'U1' Ultra Wideband Chip Amid Rumors of Apple Item-Tracking Tags

Apple explains:
The new Apple‑designed U1 chip uses Ultra Wideband technology for spatial awareness — allowing iPhone 11 Pro to precisely locate other U1‑equipped Apple devices. It's like adding another sense to iPhone, and it's going to lead to amazing new capabilities.Apple's tags will also feature ultra wideband tech, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. The distance between two UWB devices can be measured precisely by calculating the time that it takes for a radio wave to pass between the two devices, with much more accuracy than Bluetooth LE and Wi-Fi.
With U1 and iOS 13, you can point your iPhone toward someone else's, and AirDrop will prioritize that device so you can share files faster. And that's just the beginning.
While the Apple Tags were not announced at Apple's event today, no reliable sources ever provided a timeframe for their release. There is plenty of evidence of the tags in internal iOS 13 code, but perhaps Apple is waiting until iOS 13.1 is released on September 30 or for a potential October event to unveil them.
MacRumors shared several exclusive details about the Apple Tags last month.