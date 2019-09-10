iPhone 11 Models Feature 'U1' Ultra Wideband Chip Amid Rumors of Apple Item-Tracking Tags

Tuesday September 10, 2019 12:41 PM PDT by Joe Rossignol
iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max models are equipped with a "U1" ultra wideband chip for "spatial awareness," according to tech specs on Apple's website, which should result in more accurate indoor positioning and pave the way for the future launch of Apple's rumored Tile-like item tracking tags.


Apple explains:
The new Apple‑designed U1 chip uses Ultra Wideband technology for spatial awareness — allowing iPhone 11 Pro to precisely locate other U1‑equipped Apple devices. It's like adding another sense to iPhone, and it's going to lead to amazing new capabilities.

With U1 and iOS 13, you can point your iPhone toward someone else's, and AirDrop will prioritize that device so you can share files faster. And that's just the beginning.
Apple's tags will also feature ultra wideband tech, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. The distance between two UWB devices can be measured precisely by calculating the time that it takes for a radio wave to pass between the two devices, with much more accuracy than Bluetooth LE and Wi-Fi.


While the Apple Tags were not announced at Apple's event today, no reliable sources ever provided a timeframe for their release. There is plenty of evidence of the tags in internal iOS 13 code, but perhaps Apple is waiting until iOS 13.1 is released on September 30 or for a potential October event to unveil them.

MacRumors shared several exclusive details about the Apple Tags last month.

Related Roundup: iPhone 11
Tags: Apple Tag, September 2019 event
4 comments


Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
mozumder
52 minutes ago at 01:10 pm
The October iPad Pro event will be the "by innovation only" event if they release all this.
Rating: 1 Votes
[ Read All Comments ]