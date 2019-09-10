Apple Reveals New Night Mode Photo Feature Exclusive to iPhone 11 Series

Last year, Google introduced its impressive Night Sight camera mode, a software-based feature that allows users to take detailed pictures in dark environments using Google Pixel smartphones.
Apple's new Night Mode (not to be confused with the new Dark Mode interface option in iOS 13) is Apple's rejoinder to Google's Night Sight, and from the little we've seen so far, the results do look at least on par with the Pixel.
When using the camera app on any of Apple's 2019 iPhones, the new Night Mode feature comes on automatically when an indoor or outdoor scene is dark enough to warrant brightening, resulting in natural colors and reduced noise.
In short, new iPhone users should see an immediate improvement when shooting in low light environments, without having to adjust any exposure settings.
The all-new Ultra Wide and Wide cameras in Apple's latest iPhones offer several other advancements that photographers can look forward to.