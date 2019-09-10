Apple Reveals New Night Mode Photo Feature Exclusive to iPhone 11 Series

Tuesday September 10, 2019 12:23 PM PDT by Tim Hardwick
Apple today announced the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and the iPhone 11 Max, all-new models that boast improved cameras, and specifically, a dramatic new Night Mode photo feature.


Last year, Google introduced its impressive Night Sight camera mode, a software-based feature that allows users to take detailed pictures in dark environments using Google Pixel smartphones.

Apple's new Night Mode (not to be confused with the new Dark Mode interface option in iOS 13) is Apple's rejoinder to Google's Night Sight, and from the little we've seen so far, the results do look at least on par with the Pixel.

When using the camera app on any of Apple's 2019 iPhones, the new Night Mode feature comes on automatically when an indoor or outdoor scene is dark enough to warrant brightening, resulting in natural colors and reduced noise.

In short, new iPhone users should see an immediate improvement when shooting in low light environments, without having to adjust any exposure settings.

The all-new Ultra Wide and Wide cameras in Apple's latest iPhones offer several other advancements that photographers can look forward to. As always, stay tuned to MacRumors for a full hands-on preview of all the new features.

Avatar
zekkragnos
4 minutes ago at 12:28 pm

Is it coming to previous model phones too?

Seriously did you read the tittle or the article at all? Wow
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
avatar77
3 minutes ago at 12:28 pm

Apple could easily enable this feature on their older models, this is purely a software feature since it’s been on androids now for a few years. Can’t tell me apples last couple generation chips can’t handle this process. But they won’t enable it since they won’t make money doing that


Sad but true. This kind of stuff really ticks off your customers, Apple. Fortunately, there are/will be third party apps that will do the same thing. Still not as good as having in the stock camera app.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
UnLiMiTeD558
4 minutes ago at 12:27 pm
Apple could easily enable this feature on their older models, this is purely a software feature since it’s been on androids now for a few years. Can’t tell me apples last couple generation chips can’t handle this process. But they won’t enable it since they won’t make money doing that
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
macduke
5 minutes ago at 12:26 pm
I'm glad they showed a real example. Yeah, you're going to lose a decent amount of clarity and a lot of dynamic range, but it's far better than a completely unusable photo. And their example photo does seem to be more of an extreme case. Respect for that.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Sasparilla
6 minutes ago at 12:25 pm
Nice to see this (finally). Wonder why it took so long, I was really expecting it last year.

Apple should roll this out for the past several generations (Google, when they came up with this on the Pixel, rolled it out for all prior Pixels at the time).
Rating: 1 Votes
