The MacRumors Show: Studio Display 2 and Pro Display XDR 2 Rumors

On this week's episode of The MacRumors Show, we talk through Apple's plans to refresh the Studio Display and Pro Display XDR.

Apple's next-generation Studio Display is widely expected to feature the same 27-inch screen size as the current model, but with mini-LED technology instead of LCD. This upgrade would result in increased brightness and a higher contrast ratio compared to the current model, bringing it in line with the MacBook Pro , which has touted mini-LED since 2021.

Leaked Apple code suggests that the new Studio Display will also feature an A19 chip. The Studio Display's chip supports features like Center Stage, Spatial Audio, and "Hey Siri" commands. The current Studio Display contains the A13 Bionic, a chip that started out in the iPhone 11 lineup back in 2019. The new model could also feature ProMotion for a refresh rate up to 120Hz, just like the ‌MacBook Pro‌, along with HDR.

Apple released the Studio Display in March 2022, alongside the first Mac Studio. The standalone display features a 27-inch LCD screen with a 5K resolution, a 60Hz refresh rate, up to 600 nits brightness, a built-in camera and speakers, a single Thunderbolt 3 port, and three USB-C ports. In the U.S., the monitor starts at $1,599.

Reports suggest that the next-generation Studio Display will come out in early 2026, when we're also expecting new Macs with the M5 chip.

Apple has been rumored to be working on an updated version of the Pro Display XDR since 2022, adding an Apple silicon chip. As a result, the Pro Display XDR is likely to gain speakers, microphones, Hey ‌Siri‌ support, and a camera with Center Stage, just like the Studio Display. Further parity with upcoming Studio Display features such as mini-LED and ProMotion is also possible.

At the very least, the new monitor is expected to feature the same quantum-dot display technology adopted by the MacBook Pro. The latest quantum-dot display films have equal to better color gamut support, and offer improved motion performance, compared to the KSF phosphor film that Apple uses for the existing Pro Display XDR and previous ‌MacBook Pro‌ models. This means the new Pro Display XDR should have improved color accuracy and faster response times compared to the current model.

