'A19 Pro' Chip Coming to Studio Display 2

Apple's next-generation Studio Display will contain an "A19 Pro" chip, according to code reviewed by MacRumors.



Yesterday, signs of the second-generation Studio Display with the codename J427 were spotted in Apple code. Now, it has emerged that the device will contain the as-yet unreleased A19 Pro chip. The A19 Pro is almost certain to debut in the iPhone 17 Pro and ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ Max next month.

The Studio Display's chip supports features like Center Stage, Spatial Audio, and "Hey Siri" commands. The current Studio Display launched in 2022 with the A13 Bionic, a chip that started out in the iPhone 11 lineup back in 2019.

Rumors suggest that the next-generation Studio Display will come out in early 2026, when we're also expecting new Macs. Little is known about the new Studio Display, but it could feature mini-LED backlighting for improved brightness, contrast, and color.